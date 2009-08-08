Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

News After The Red and White

Aug 08, 2009 at 09:56 AM

I am writing a full notebook to be posted soon, but a few quick highlights of the day (assuming there is anyone out there reading this that wasn't there. Estimates were between 10,000 and 12,000 people showed up between the autograph session and practice).

-- Reserve T Elliot Vallejo went down with a dislocated kneecap in one-on-one drills with his fellow offensive linemen. Coach Ken Whisenhunt said they will have to check the MRI for sure, but no ligament damage is expected. I have no idea what that means for recovery time, although it threw the backup lines into flux, with rookie Herman Johnson moving from third-string to second-string right tackle and Oliver Ross moving from right to left to replace Vallejo. Brandon Keith, who had been playing guard, got some right tackle reps as well.

-- It got heated down the stretch, especially after the offense -- which was being beaten by the defense early -- scored a rash of touchdowns in the red-zone offense-versus-defense. So when the goal line live drill started, there were some nasty tempers, and eventually, a scuffle that started with TE Stephen Spach and what looked like LB Will Davis (no one would ever say for sure) but eventually included almost everyone. The emotions were high, although most everyone downplayed it afterward as part of the camp where nerves get raw.

-- Jerheme Urban looked good again, and Kurt Warner was great in the red zone drill. Warner didn't take any snaps in the goal line situations, with Matt Leinart and Brian St. Pierre getting all the work.

More in a bit.

