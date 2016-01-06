NFC Playoff Picture - Wild Card Round

The Cardinals look to regroup after last week's clunker against Seattle.

3) Minnesota Vikings (11-5) – The Vikings defeated the Packers in the season finale to wrap up the NFC North and earn a first-round home game, although it's against Seattle.

4) Washington Redskins (9-7) – The Redskins enter the postseason with a four-game winning streak, the longest of any NFC playoff team.

5) Green Bay Packers (10-6) – Green Bay hasn't looked right during the second half of the season and hopes it can iron out the issues in the playoffs.

6) Seattle Seahawks (10-6) – The Seahawks are dangerous, but the Vikings' victory means Seattle will need to win three straight road games to make it to a third consecutive Super Bowl.

First-round matchups: No. 6 Seahawks at No. 3 Vikings on Sunday at 11:05 AM (MT); No. 5 Packers at No. 4 Redskins on Sunday at 2:40 PM (MT).