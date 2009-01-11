Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

NFC Title Game Coming To Glendale

Jan 11, 2009 at 11:32 AM
hostingnfcmain.jpg

Coach Ken Whisenhunt visits with fans waiting in line to buy NFC Championship tickets at the Cards' Tempe facility Sunday.

The Cardinals' improbable postseason received another favorable twist Sunday.

The NFC's No. 6 playoff seed, the Philadelphia Eagles, upset the top-seeded New York Giants, 23-11, Sunday, meaning the No. 4-seeded Cards – who have never been this deep in the playoffs – will host the NFC Championship game Jan. 18 at University of Phoenix Stadium.

The winner will go to the Super Bowl, and the Cards will have the advantage of playing in the building where they have posted a 13-4 record since coach Ken Whisenhunt arrived.

Tickets for the game sold out within six minutes.

nfcchampionship.jpg

The Eagles advancing with two road wins was the only playoff scenario where the Cards could be home for the NFC title game. Yet it came true.

Whisenhunt said he had taken a lap around University of Phoenix Stadium after his team beat Atlanta in the Wild Card round slapping hands with the fans because he wasn't sure if he would be able to do it again.

Now, Whisenhunt might have that chance.

"I did my victory lap around the stadium because I thought it might have been the last chance for me to show my appreciation to our fans," Whisenhunt said. "As we all know now that was incorrect and I've never been happier to be wrong. With the Philadelphia victory, we have this opportunity to host the NFC Championship against the Eagles.

"I know it is going to be a great atmosphere and it is going to be electric. The home field advantage is huge for us because we don't have to travel. Knowing the environment and knowing the way our fans have supported us gives us such an advantage and that is exactly what we want. We couldn't ask for anything better."

Thousands of fans showed up to the University of Phoenix Stadium and the team's Tempe facility in hopes of buying tickets, which were quickly scarce. Whisenhunt and general manager Rod Graves both went outside to visit with some of the fans waiting in line.

The Cardinals played the Eagles on Thanksgiving night, a forgettable game for an Arizona team playing on short rest and having to travel cross country. In that game, the Eagles built a 24-7 halftime lead and coasted to a 48-20 victory.

"That feels like it was years ago," Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb said after the Giants game. "You'll have two teams putting it all on the line."

The Cards came home to clinch the NFC West title a week later by beating the Rams.

This time, the Eagles will have to be the ones who travel.

Contact Darren Urban at askdarren@cardinals.nfl.net. Posted 1/11/09.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Trace McSorley Trying To Turn Arizona Opportunity Into Success

Young quarterback learning from Murray, McCoy

news

Cardinals Finish Draft Class Signings With Cameron Thomas Deal

Third-round linebacker inks his four-year deal

news

You've Got Mail: Organized Team Answers

Topics include Kyler and OTAs, signing draft picks and the Cards in Ireland

news

As OTAs begin, Cardinals Work With Who Is Here

Kyler Murray not only player absent for voluntary work

news

Budda Baker Healthy After Year-End Scare At L.A.

Notes: Wesley ready to contribute without Hopkins; Ertz goes blonde

news

Cardinals Will Be This Year's 'Hard Knocks In Season' Team

Episodes will begin airing in November

news

Cardinals Finalize Preseason Schedule

Team will start in Cincinnati on Aug. 12, home against Ravens Aug. 21

news

Vance Joseph, Quentin Harris Headed To NFL 'Accelerator' For Diversity

Duo nominated by Cardinals to take part in two-day program

news

Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals Team Up For United Food Bank Donation

Players, Albertsons/Safeway take part in 'competition' as part of event

news

Third-round pick Myjai Sanders Signs First NFL Contract

Only third-rounder Cameron Thomas remains unsigned

news

Trey McBride Tops List Of Three More Draft Pick Signings

Cardinals down to two unsigned draftees; Matthew, Hayes also done

news

Cardinals Awarded Jessie Lemonier With Waiver Claim

Linebacker was with Lions last season

Advertising