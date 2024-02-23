Salary Cap Has Huge Jump To $255 Million In 2024

The NFL announced this year's salary cap number on Friday, and it was a doozy.

The salary cap for 2024 will be $255.5 million. Last year, it was "only" $224.8M. What that means for the Cardinals is that they should have approximately $55M in salary cap space currently, which is ninth in the league, according to overthecap.com.

Their "effective cap space" is nearly $44M. (Effective cap space takes into account signing 51 players -- the number used in the offseason for the cap -- and the rookie class. The Cards currently have more than 60 guys under contract for next season.)

It's nice to have more space, but of course, every team got the same benefit so in many ways, it evens everything out. One large plus for the Cardinals, or any team with an expensive veteran quarterback, is that it helps ease that cap hit. Kyler Murray has a cap number of $51.4 million in 2024, a giant jump from the $16M of last season but already taken into account with the Cards' cap space at the moment.