Michael Bidwill: Streaming Games The Future, But Games 'Never Been More Accessible'

Cardinals owner said Ossenfort will have resources he needs for free agency

Feb 23, 2024 at 08:16 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Next to GM Monti Ossenfort (right), Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addresses the team after their win over the Cowboys in 2023.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The NFL has turned the Thursday night games into a streaming-only product and a playoff game or two also got the streaming-only treatment for fans across the country.

That, Michael Bidwill said Friday morning during an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 for Newsmakers Week, "is a fact of life when you look at how we consume," noting how many fans now want to watch on their phone or tablet.

"We might be fighting it -- we're the old guys now -- but we've got to be focused on the future of the game and the future of our fans," the Cardinals owner said. "It's also important, and I think it is key, we always make the game free and over the air in the markets of the teams that are participating. 

"We stream to the rest of the country. The games have never been more accessible. We are using streaming and technology to make it more accessible."

Bidwill also addressed the fan ratio at State Farm Stadium, and the influx of opposing fans during many home games. With changes on the business side of the organization, he said he thinks significant change is coming.

"We have expanded our sales and service team dramatically so we are really focused on putting Cardinals fans in those seats," Bidwill said. "We can't control what happens to all those tickets because of the secondary market but we are focused on getting Cardinals fans."

As for the football side of the franchise, Bidwill expressed his pleasure in seeing how the team -- despite winning just four games -- believed in each other and coach Jonathan Gannon that it was competitive even if the victories hadn't yet come. He pointed to the late-season wins in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, after postseason hopes were long dashed, as proof. 

The owner also said he was "super excited" about the free agent plans of GM Monti Ossenfort, even if at this stage the Cardinals can't be completely sure what players hit the market.

"I go back to the extension of Kyler Murray and we were spending on the foundational parts of this roster," Bidwill said. "When you look at going into this free agency period, I don't know exactly where we are going to spend but Monti knows he's got the resources to get the job done. We've talked about it at length.

"He's going to be smart about it. We know we are close and we also know there have been some changes in the NFC West and it's time for us to take advantage of that opportunity."

PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics Of 2023

The top 100 images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2023 NFL regular season, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 16 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec 24, 2023 in Chicago, IL.
1 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
2 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 5 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct 8, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
3 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the Week 16 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec 24, 2023 in Chicago, IL.
4 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Week 12 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov 26, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
5 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 13 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.
6 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 3 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sep 24, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
7 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 5 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct 8, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
8 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the Week 16 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec 24, 2023 in Chicago, IL.
9 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 13 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.
10 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 5 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct 8, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
11 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the Week 12 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov 26, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
12 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the Week 16 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec 24, 2023 in Chicago, IL.
13 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 16 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec 24, 2023 in Chicago, IL.
14 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the Week 11 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov 19, 2023 in Houston, TX.
15 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the Week 16 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec 24, 2023 in Chicago, IL.
16 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 11 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov 19, 2023 in Houston, TX.
17 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during the Week 6 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct 15, 2023 in Inglewood, CA.
18 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the Week 6 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct 15, 2023 in Inglewood, CA.
19 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 11 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov 19, 2023 in Houston, TX.
20 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Keith Ismael (60) during the Week 13 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.
21 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 12 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov 26, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
22 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 13 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.
23 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 13 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.
24 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43), Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 13 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.
25 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 5 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct 8, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
26 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 13 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.
27 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during the Week 16 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec 24, 2023 in Chicago, IL.
28 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 5 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct 8, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
29 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 12 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov 26, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
30 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the Week 12 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov 26, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
31 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 12 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov 26, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
32 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 13 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.
33 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 3 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sep 24, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
34 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 18 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.
35 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 13 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.
36 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 2 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants on Sunday, September 17, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
37 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) during the Week 13 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.
38 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 17 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.
39 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 17 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.
40 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 2 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants on Sunday, September 17, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
41 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the Week 13 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.
42 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) during the Week 9 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov 5, 2023 in Cleveland, OH.
43 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 18 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.
44 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 9 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov 5, 2023 in Cleveland, OH.
45 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin (12) during the Week 12 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov 26, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
46 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Qwuantrezz Knight (28) during the Week 18 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.
47 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) during the Week 5 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct 8, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
48 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the Week 3 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sep 24, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
49 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 5 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct 8, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
50 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the Week 8 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
51 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 17 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.
52 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during the Week 18 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.
53 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 2 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants on Sunday, September 17, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
54 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 18 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.
55 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during the Week 12 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov 26, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
56 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the Week 8 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
57 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
58 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 8 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
59 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during the Week 18 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium.
60 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 8 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
61 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
62 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
63 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Geoff Swaim (87) during the Week 15 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec 17, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
64 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26) and Arizona Cardinals safety Joey Blount (32) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
65 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) during the Week 10 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
66 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
67 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 10 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
68 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the Week 10 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
69 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 17 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.
70 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
71 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 10 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
72 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 10 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
73 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 10 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
74 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 1 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 in Landover, MD.
75 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during the Week 10 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
76 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 15 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec 17, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
77 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during the Week 15 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec 17, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
78 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the Week 10 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
79 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 15 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec 17, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
80 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 17 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.
81 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
82 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 10 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
83 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the Week 17 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.
84 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
85 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 16 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec 24, 2023 in Chicago, IL.
86 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
87 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during the Week 8 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
88 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
89 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
90 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
91 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during the Week 8 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
92 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
93 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during the Week 8 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
94 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
95 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the Week 10 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
96 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
97 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the Week 17 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.
98 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
99 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the Week 17 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.
100 / 100

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
