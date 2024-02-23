Michael Bidwill: Streaming Games The Future, But Games 'Never Been More Accessible'

The NFL has turned the Thursday night games into a streaming-only product and a playoff game or two also got the streaming-only treatment for fans across the country.

That, Michael Bidwill said Friday morning during an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 for Newsmakers Week, "is a fact of life when you look at how we consume," noting how many fans now want to watch on their phone or tablet.

"We might be fighting it -- we're the old guys now -- but we've got to be focused on the future of the game and the future of our fans," the Cardinals owner said. "It's also important, and I think it is key, we always make the game free and over the air in the markets of the teams that are participating.

"We stream to the rest of the country. The games have never been more accessible. We are using streaming and technology to make it more accessible."

Bidwill also addressed the fan ratio at State Farm Stadium, and the influx of opposing fans during many home games. With changes on the business side of the organization, he said he thinks significant change is coming.

"We have expanded our sales and service team dramatically so we are really focused on putting Cardinals fans in those seats," Bidwill said. "We can't control what happens to all those tickets because of the secondary market but we are focused on getting Cardinals fans."

As for the football side of the franchise, Bidwill expressed his pleasure in seeing how the team -- despite winning just four games -- believed in each other and coach Jonathan Gannon that it was competitive even if the victories hadn't yet come. He pointed to the late-season wins in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, after postseason hopes were long dashed, as proof.

The owner also said he was "super excited" about the free agent plans of GM Monti Ossenfort, even if at this stage the Cardinals can't be completely sure what players hit the market.

"I go back to the extension of Kyler Murray and we were spending on the foundational parts of this roster," Bidwill said. "When you look at going into this free agency period, I don't know exactly where we are going to spend but Monti knows he's got the resources to get the job done. We've talked about it at length.