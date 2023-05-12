Cardinals Release Official 2023 Schedule

WEEK 6

Oct. 15 CARDINALS at RAMS 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

For all the changes the Cardinals have been through this offseason, the Rams have been through many as well. Yes, Matthew Stafford is still the QB, yes Cooper Kupp is the star receiver, and yes, Aaron Donald is still the monster he always has been to anchor the defense. But Jalen Ramsey is gone, there are questions on the offensive line, and the Rams brought it an astounding 40 rookies through the draft (14) and undrafted class (26!) just to fill out the offseason roster. The two games between these teams will be fascinating to watch as they each reset in their own ways.