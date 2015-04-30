Nicole Bidwill Honored By FBI





Nicole Bidwill was honored Friday with the FBI Director's Community Leadership Award for her work on behalf of Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona.

Last year Nicole volunteered to serve as the organization's Interim Executive Director, a position she held for eight months during the search for a permanent replacement. She remains active with Boys Hope Girls Hope, assisting with fundraising efforts and other projects.

Nicole and other recipients from across the country were recognized in a ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"This year's honorees have distinguished themselves in remarkable ways through their hard work, their leadership, and their strength of character," said FBI Director James B. Comey. "They are ordinary citizens, but what they have accomplished is nothing short of extraordinary."

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona is a non-profit organization that helps academically capable and motivated children in need to meet their full potential by providing value-centered opportunities and education through college. Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona helps these children become productive citizens and achieve their academic goals.