No Calls Yet, But Monti Ossenfort Knows Draft Dealing Will Come

INDIANAPOLIS – No, Monti Ossenfort has not yet gotten any interest in at team trading with him for the No. 4 overall pick yet, but the Cardinals GM knows it's too early for that right now and any discussion would be only surface level.

There are too many unknowns now with the three picks in front of them.

"We've got a ways to go on that," Ossenfort said Tuesday during his meeting with the media at the Indianapolis Convention Center.

But Ossenfort knows those calls will eventually come and "we're going to make our fair share of calls too."

"I think last year we proved we were more than willing to move up, to move back, to stay put," Ossenfort said.

Ossenfort was asked about only one draft prospect specifically – Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison. He said he didn't want to get into any particular player.

Ossenfort did acknowledge that having a healthy Kyler Murray in place at quarterback is "a good position to be in."

"The way the offense hit their stride … and just getting Kyler's health back to the point where he could use his legs, use his arm, things we are accustomed to seeing," Ossenfort said. "As always we are going to evaluate every position that comes in the draft but Kyler (being) where he is at, not only where he is at but getting better, and seeing him work, it's an exciting spot to be in."

BACKUP QB: Speaking of quarterbacks, Ossenfort would not say the Cardinals necessarily needed a veteran backup quarterback. Currently the Cardinals have just two QBs on the roster: Murray and second-year man Clayton Tune.

"Clayton made a lot of strides last year," Ossenfort said. "It's hard to come in as a rookie and play, and especially in Clayton's position where he wasn't getting a lot of reps. That's the nature of being a backup quarterback.

"There is value in having veterans at any position. It provides a sounding board for younger players. But ultimately, it'll come down to who can do the job at their highest capability and whether that is a young player or an old player, we will make the best decision."

HUMPHRIES HEALTH: The question about left tackle remains. D.J. Humphries is rehabbing after a December ACL tear and wouldn't be available a chunk of the season.

"It was unfortunate for Hump the timing of the injury," Ossenfort said. "It's a difficult situation. All I can say is Hump has been in the facility every day, he is grinding through rehab, and I know he will put himself in the best position to be ready to play."

Asked about Paris Johnson working at left tackle as well as the right side, Ossenfort wasn't saying Johnson would switch. "With Paris or anybody, versatility is always something we are going to value in our program."

ZAVEN FIFTH-YEAR OPTION: Ossenfort said the Cardinals have some time to decide on the fifth-year option of linebacker Zaven Collins for the 2025 season. The Cardinals have until May 2 to make the option choice, which would be worth $13.52 million.

Collins moved to edge linebacker last season after playing inside linebacker his first two seasons.

"I thought Zaven had a good year," Ossenfort said. "We went through a transition year positionally. I thought Zaven made great strides. He played a lot of snaps for us. With him, like all players, we expect to see a jump from year one to year two, with his comfort level and getting used to the position."