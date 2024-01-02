Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

'No Doubt' Kyler Murray Will Be Cardinals Quarterback

Gannon asked about future after big game from signal-caller

Jan 02, 2024 at 03:02 PM
Listening to Jonathan Gannon talk about Kyler Murray since ... well, since ever, it always gave the sense that quarterback Kyler Murray was his quarterback now and going forward -- even as Murray was first coming back, and even as the Cardinals were wading in the waters of potentially having as high as the No. 2 overall draft pick

But as the season comes to a close Sunday against the Seahawks, the coach made his weekly appearance on the "Burns and Gambo" show on Arizona Sports, and following Murray's excellent performance in a win against the Eagles, Gannon was asked directly.

Is there any doubt in your mind who your quarterback is going to be next season?

Gannon, chuckling at the question, replied "No, there is not." 

So Kyler is your guy?

"There is no doubt," Gannon said, still chuckling. "'Number 1' is our franchise quarterback."

Again, I believe Murray was already that guy -- hence the chuckling -- but the question was eventually going to come up (and likely be asked again elsewhere.) The Cardinals are 3-4 since Murray's return, and that's with an offense he's learned to play on the fly and a roster that needs upgrades.

Advertising