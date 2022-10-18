Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

No Miracles, But DeAndre Hopkins Return Matters For Cardinals

Wide receiver practices for first time since suspension ended

Oct 18, 2022 at 02:40 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gets a welcome back fist bump from tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) as Hopkins returned to the practice huddle for the first time since his suspension ended.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gets a welcome back fist bump from tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) as Hopkins returned to the practice huddle for the first time since his suspension ended.

Kyler Murray smiled when talking about DeAndre Hopkins being back on the practice field on Tuesday for the first time after Hopkins' suspension had ended.

"His energy, man, it seems like every time you see him on the field … there is a reason why he's the best," the quarterback said.

Hopkins is back, playing on "Thursday Night Football" against the Saints and in a game for the first time since tearing up knee ligaments in mid-December. That kept him out of the final three games last season, and then he missed the first six this year for violating the league's policy on PEDs.

He returns to an offense that has struggled mightily, ranking near the bottom of the league in most metrics. The Cardinals need D-Hop.

But, Murray said, "it's not a miracle (cure) that everything is gone. We still have things we have to get better at, still things we need to fix."

The return of Hopkins doesn't solve everything. But it will certainly help.

"One person can't go out and win a game, but it does help having someone like myself out there who can dictate how defenses play us," Hopkins said after practice.

"Last year was a great example of that and me not having a game over 100 yards, a lot of people saw it of me having a down year," Hopkins added. "I look at it as a productive year because I got a lot of guys open. There are a lot of things that go into a football game more than just fantasy stats or yards."

Hopkins has been back in the building since Week 4, allowed to attend meetings and talk to coaches halfway through the suspension. But he wasn't allowed to practice, and the mere ability to run routes with the team and catch passes, "it feels good," he said.

New Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson walks out to practice Tuesday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
New Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson walks out to practice Tuesday.

He had been training at EXOS in Tempe, trying to run the same amount he would in practice, trying to reach the top-end speed he normally reach. But he acknowledged, "you can never simulate a football game outside of a football game."

But coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hopkins has already told him he will be able to play without restriction against the Saints, and Hopkins reiterated that notion.

"I've never been a guy who tapped out," Hopkins said. "I don't see that happening anytime soon."

Kingsbury knows Hopkins will bring a dynamic to the field the Cardinals have been missing on offense, but when it's noted Hopkins won't be a savior, Kingsbury said "no doubt with how we're playing."

"I hope that he can provide just a spark," Kingsbury said. "The way he competes and his play making, his after-the-catch stuff, he's a guy you get it close to him he's going to make a play on the ball."

Hopkins returns to an offense not only trying to find itself but also juggling personnel. Hollywood Brown is out for a reported six weeks with a foot injury, so Hopkins loses the tag-team partner the team (and fanbase) hoped to see him play with upon his return.

Incoming is Robbie Anderson, a tall but speedy receiver who also took part in his first Cardinals' practice on Tuesday.

"I knew getting Hollywood would help this team, and me getting out there," Hopkins said. "But we went out and got Robbie Anderson who hopefully can pick up where Hollywood left off."

But Hopkins is still Hopkins. He remains ultra-confident – "I know I still got it" – and joked having so much time off at the end of last season and the beginning of this one that it likely will "save some years on my career on the back end."

He never let the suspension bother him, he said.

"Football is a game I love and it's hard not to play it but when you deal with real life growing up …," Hopkins said. "I felt like I let my team down, but I wasn't going to let myself get down knowing we have 11 games to play."

Murray isn't worried about rust between the two, saying that he had Hop had little on-field work together in 2020 because of Covid and practice schedules in camp, and Hopkins had a monster game in their first one together (14 catches, 151 yards).

So yes, Hop is back. And it matters.

"I don't itch to get out there," Hopkins said. "I think people are more nervous of me being out there, my opponent, than me being nervous.

"I've been in the NFL 10 years, I've been productive every year, whatever quarterback is throwing me the ball. I've never had a concern or worry."

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 7 Vs. Saints

Images of the Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Sports Complex before the Week 7 regular season matchup against the New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 27

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Josh Thomas (32) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 27

Arizona Cardinals safety Josh Thomas (32) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 27

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Associate Head Coach/Wide Receivers Coach Shawn Jefferson during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 27

Arizona Cardinals Associate Head Coach/Wide Receivers Coach Shawn Jefferson during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (90) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 27

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (90) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Andrew Brown (71) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Manny Jones (96) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 27

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Andrew Brown (71) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Manny Jones (96) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 27

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 27

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 27

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 27

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) and Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 27

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) and Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 27

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 27

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
26 / 27

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
27 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 7 Vs. Saints

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 7 matchup with the Saints

news

Cardinals Add Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship To Practice Squad

Team opens practice window to return from IR for Cody Ford

news

Folktales: The Stanton Shuffle

In one of the Cardinals' biggest wins in Seattle, a backup QB went viral

news

Depth Of Field: Week 6 At Seattle

Exploring the game against the Seahawks through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

You've Got Mail: Saints Week

Topics include practice situations, contract extensions, and Moore/Dortch

news

Down Goes Hollywood Brown, So Cardinals Trade For Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson

Veteran will help as Hopkins also returns

news

Cardinals Activate DeAndre Hopkins, Cut Matt Ammendola

Suspended wide receiver gets back on roster

news

How To Watch: Saints vs. Cardinals, Week 7

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the New Orleans Saints at the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football October 20, 2022.

news

Cardinals Can't Escape Offensive Drought In Loss To Seahawks

Defense plays well but can't overcome 19-9 defeat

news

Inactives: Rodney Hudson Sits Out Against Seahawks

Harlow remains in lineup to play center

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Seahawks, Week 6

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Seattle Seahawks on October 16, 2022.

Advertising