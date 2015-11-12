No Promises: Chris Johnson's Career Rally

"Lots of nights crying myself to sleep," Johnson said.

He was on bedrest for six weeks. He was in pain. He couldn't use his right hand. He had broken three bones in his shoulder. He had broken a rib. His quest for 10,000 career yards (he was at 8,626 before the season began) took a backseat to a scary reality.

"That's when I wondered about what direction my life would take," he said.

Eventually, he found his way back to Glazer. Glazer trains dozens of NFL players at his Unbreakable gym in Los Angeles – Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell worked out there this offseason – but Johnson was in a much different place than most NFL players.

"Bullets tend to get in the way of success," Glazer told TMZ Sports.

Glazer said when Johnson first returned to his gym, Johnson's arm was still in a sling and lower-body work was all Johnson could do. Johnson acknowledged he had to heal both physically and mentally. His intent to go to Glazer in the first place was just to try something new.

But by the time he returned, with the other NFL guys going back to their teams for offseason OTAs and minicamps, Johnson ended up with some punishing one-on-one work every day.

"I think that helped me out," Johnson said.

"A lot of guys are not willing to go the extra step," Glazer said. "We put Chris through a dark time.

"Eighty percent of the players out there, especially pro athletes, they don't want to deal with that. … Chris, to his credit and this late in his career, he took it. And most guys won't do that."

He once gained 2,006 yards in a season, but for most of the offseason, Johnson wasn't healthy enough to earn a looksee from teams. After that, the mere fact he had been shot didn't help his search.

"I'm pretty sure it scared a lot of teams off," Johnson said.

There were places that made sense to him as potential fits, but they weren't calling. Johnson admitted he had to find patience, especially as training camps drew near. He couldn't just dial up a team and invite himself in.