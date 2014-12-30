No Turning Back For Cardinals, Ryan Lindley

calling the game.

For every Kurt Warner (1999) or Tom Brady (2001) to replace an injured starter during a playoff season and lead their team to an unexpected Super Bowl title, there are lots of teams that have not been able to win a playoff game with a backup. Besides Yates, the most recent examples both came in Vikings' losses, with Joe Webb losing to the Packers during the 2012 season, and Tavaris Jackson falling to the Eagles in 2008.

"I don't think anything different is expected of us in that locker room," coach Bruce Arians said. "We don't look at it as a team with a third-string quarterback. It's our starting quarterback. He's a Cardinal so we'd look for the same level of efficiency that'd we'd see if Carson (Palmer) or Drew were out there."

That's the kind of confidence Arians has pushed Lindley's way since Stanton went down with his knee injury Dec. 11 in St. Louis.

"That's what (Arians) preaches," Lindley said. "I don't know how to describe it, except he respects you as a person and not where you are status-wise. It's wherever you are at that moment. If you are on the field and you are the guy in the middle of the huddle, then he expects what he expects from a starting quarterback."

Arians said Stanton – who was not at practice Tuesday during the portion open to media – needs to practice only one day to show Arians he physically can do it and be able to play Saturday. That means Stanton would have to be on the field by Thursday at the latest.

It also means Lindley sounds likely, and after he played well in the first half Sunday against the 49ers – 260 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns – Arians thinks it can work.

"That's as good a first half of football as we've had anybody play quarterback this year," Arians said. "It gave everybody confidence. It's hard for a team in December to start looking for a new identity offensively, but we've got new (running) backs, a new tight end, a new quarterback, so we're all kind of searching."