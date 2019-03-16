Offensive Line Gets Another Addition With Max Garcia Signing

The Cardinals added one more piece to their first-week-of-free-agency haul Saturday by signing offensive lineman Max Garcia to a one-year contract.

Garcia, a guard, is coming off an ACL tear in his knee during a practice in mid-November.

Garcia was drafted in the fourth round by Denver in 2015. He started 41 of the 57 games he played with the Broncos. He reunites with offensive line coach Sean Kugler, who had the same job with the Broncos last season. He also rejoins Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was the Broncos' head coach the past two seasons.

If Garcia can find his way on to the roster following his injury, he can help provide depth behind projected starting guards Justin Pugh and the newly signed J.R. Sweezy.

