Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Offensive Line Gets Another Addition With Max Garcia Signing

Former Broncos guard working back from ACL tear

Mar 16, 2019 at 09:28 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals signed former Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia to a one-year deal Saturday.
Photo by Al Tielemans/AP
The Cardinals signed former Broncos offensive lineman Max Garcia to a one-year deal Saturday.

The Cardinals added one more piece to their first-week-of-free-agency haul Saturday by signing offensive lineman Max Garcia to a one-year contract.

Garcia, a guard, is coming off an ACL tear in his knee during a practice in mid-November.

Garcia was drafted in the fourth round by Denver in 2015. He started 41 of the 57 games he played with the Broncos. He reunites with offensive line coach Sean Kugler, who had the same job with the Broncos last season. He also rejoins Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was the Broncos' head coach the past two seasons.

If Garcia can find his way on to the roster following his injury, he can help provide depth behind projected starting guards Justin Pugh and the newly signed J.R. Sweezy.

EX-CARDINALS HEAD ELSEWHERE

A couple more Cardinals who had become free agents have landed with different teams. Wide receiver J.J. Nelson signed with the Oakland Raiders, while defensive tackle Olsen Pierre joined Markus Golden and Antoine Bethea in signing with the New York Giants, where one-time Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher is the defensive coordinator.

Related Content

news

You've Got Mail: Phasing In Workouts, Rookies On The Way

Topics include Hop's suspension, Hollywood's targets and the defensive line

news

Shawn Jefferson Promoted To Associate Head Coach

Turner, Whipple named co-passing game coordinators among multiple staff moves

news

Zaven Collins Working On Being Cardinals' Inside Man

Linebacker wants to take step forward after Hicks' departure

news

Hollywood Brown Was Targeting Change In Trade To Cardinals

Wide receiver looking for game-planned explosive plays

news

Mexico Game Features Cardinals-49ers On 'Monday Night Football'

NFL announces international game will be Nov. 21

news

You've Got Mail: News On The Wideout Depth Chart

Topics include Hopkins suspension, Brown trade and the draft 'haul'

news

DeAndre Hopkins Suspended By NFL For Six Games

Wide receiver sidelined for violating policy on PEDs

news

Cardinals Agree To Terms With 12 Undrafted Rookies

One cornerback, three defensive linemen among the additions

news

Charles Washington Returns To Cardinals

Special teamer/safety comes back on a one-year deal

news

Cardinals Close Draft With Five Picks, Highlighted By Running Back Keaontay Ingram, OL Lecitus Smith

Team takes CB Matthew, OLB Luketa, OL Hayes in seventh round

news

Cardinals Take Pass Rushers Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders In Third Round

Potential edge players will help with loss of Chandler Jones

news

Cardinals Snare Tight End Trey McBride With Second-Round Selection

Another offensive weapon joins Ertz, Williams at position

Advertising