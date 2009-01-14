On DRC, speed and the Miracle Baby

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has become a popular guy this week. That's what happens when your play starts to reach Pro Bowl levels as a rookie (The Seahawks as a team thought DRC was Pro Bowl-worthy) and the defense as a whole is playing well.

If the Cards make the Super Bowl in Tampa, DRC would be ready – his home town of Bradenton is "20 minutes up the street." As far as tickets for that game, "they'd have to give me a whole side. I'm bringing the whole town."

So DRC was talking Wednesday about how he almost quit football as a freshman at Tennessee State because he felt he was being unfairly left on the bench, only to have his father convince him to stick it out and just keep working. He also talked about his speed – DRC has long contended he could have been an Olympic sprinter – and how he has often raced a couple of teammates after Wednesday practices.

Nobody has beaten DRC, according to DRC, although no money has been put on the line. "I hope nobody's that crazy."

It got better.

"I want Steve (Breaston) to run, but Steve don't want to run," DRC said. "He don't want to run for real. He tries to play around like he's not running. I am calling him out."

I, being the reporter I am, couldn't let that go without asking the Miracle Baby about it.