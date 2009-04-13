Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

On running and surveys

Apr 13, 2009 at 10:26 AM

Time to ramp up for the offseason work, apparently. There were a couple of players looking pretty flush after the running part of today's workout, and Calais Campbell told me that without question strength and conditioning coach John Lott turned Monday into the toughest day since the players came back. It makes sense – workouts are only through Wednesday this week (a long weekend approaches) and minicamp is only two weeks after that. Tim Hightower keeps asking me when I am going to take part in the workouts. Not sure that's gonna happen.

Which leads me … not at all to my next subject, although I have been looking to post this. Azcentral.com is doing a "Best of Arizona" survey, which includes various Cardinals-related stuff. One portion deals with the best sports team, the best sports venue, the best uniform. The other area has things like the top local sports figure (Kurt Warner, kicking rear) and also the top local hero. It's odd – I understand why someone may hesitate to put an athlete as a hero, but Sheriff Joe Arpaio (29 percent as of right now) beating out Pat Tillman (25 percent)? Really?

