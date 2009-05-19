On the field in a bit

The first OTA starts in about 90 minutes; I'll have a story and blogs later today on any interesting developments. We'll track who's here too, although remember that it's a voluntary situation so I don't expect everyone to necessarily be here. Still, I will tweet during the workout (twitter.com/cardschatter) of anything noteworthy. (I noticed Drew Rosenhaus mentioned the Cards' OTAs but did not say anything about Anquan and Darnell).