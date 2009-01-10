On the plane after beating the Panthers

The main story is up from tonight's win, but I wanted to drop off one more blog post before we take off. It's been an amazing night. The rain finally came but not until late, not until it wasn't going to matter, and it felt like the Cards got a little lift from the heavens. Who knows? The big thing that helped the Cards were the Cards -- they played very good football in all three phases. That's the only way you whack a team like tonight.

The mood is all smiles on the plane here as we load up (well, tight end Stephen Spach is banged up with a knee sprain that probably doesn't feel all that good). It's a four-hour-and-change flight home, but I am guessing it won't be a big deal. Everyone has a day to rest tomorrow before gearing up for the NFC Championship. And a long flight tends to be easier to digest when you have just gotten into the NFL's final four.