Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Once Patriots Compatriots, Kliff Kingsbury And Matt Patricia Meet Again

Relationship between Cardinals coach and Lions coach goes back to 2004

Sep 03, 2019 at 04:51 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury (left) and Lions coach Matt Patricia (right) have known each other when they were each part of the Patriots in 2003.
Photos by Arizona Cardinals and AP
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury (left) and Lions coach Matt Patricia (right) have known each other when they were each part of the Patriots in 2003.

Kliff Kingsbury was a season into his NFL career – at that point, as a quarterback coming off a missed-from-injury rookie season – with the Patriots when Matt Patricia first showed up in New England in 2004.

Kingsbury had been helping break down video for coaches after he had been hurt, and Patricia, only four years older than Kingsbury and hired as an entry-level offensive quality control coach by head coach Bill Belichick, was also charged with such duties.

"We were all kind of in the foxhole together," Patricia said during a conference call Tuesday.

Kingsbury's time with the Patriots, alongside Patricia, soon ended when Kingsbury was released at the end of the 2004 preseason. But those days are still in the memory banks of the now-head coaches of the Cardinals and Lions, respectively, as they prepare to meet in Sunday's regular-season opener at State Farm Stadium.

"I've always been impressed by how smart he is, how hard of a worker he is," Kingsbury said. "You can see he's trying to build it that way, and he's definitely putting that defense together in that mindset."

Patricia was helping with the offensive line in those early Patriot days; Kingsbury and fellow QB Rohan Davey (himself a one-time Cardinal as well) were trying to help with whatever they could on offense.

"It was pretty cool, actually, to watch them go in there and watch them do the stuff that a lot of the coaches were doing, especially with Kliff knowing that that would be his future profession," Patricia said, an interesting comment given that Kingsbury has insisted he had no plans to eventually coach during his playing days.

Their teams meeting, especially in the opener when Kingsbury hasn't coached on this level, brings a level of intrigue. Kingsbury is considered an offensive savant. Patricia, meanwhile, "is one of the brightest minds in football," Kingsbury said.

"He's like a nuclear physicist or something, right?" Kingsbury added. "He graduated from one of those engineering schools."

Patricia did graduate from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, studying aeronautical engineering. He could've done well in that line of work, but instead chose to climb the coaching ladder, spending more than a decade with the Patriots before becoming the Lions coach last year.

"Just to see where he started, (and) at that place (with the Patriots) you earn your stripes," Kingsbury said. "He worked his way up and helped them win a bunch of championships, and now he's trying to do that on his own."

Patricia's smarts will be tested in trying to anticipate what the Cardinals might do with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals showed little of their actual playbook in the preseason; the Lions have countered by studying deep into Kingsbury's coaching past.

Whether Patricia would be able to glean anything from his short time with Kingsbury is unlikely. Fifteen years is a long time, especially when Kingsbury wasn't actually coaching yet and Patricia was just trying to figure out the gig on the NFL level.

But Patricia said it was obvious Kingsbury digested well the game of football. Maybe coaching was inevitable.

"I just think that he really understood concepts, he understood situational football and he was able to put his mindset and mentality into those situations and really be able to understand the things that he was trying to do," Patricia said. "A lot of it from a quarterback position, you have to have to look at the game from different perspectives of concepts, down-and-distance and game clock management and all the rest of that.

"He just could really handle all of that at a high level, which is pretty unique."

Cardinals' 53-Man Roster

Images of the 53 players on the Cardinals' active roster as Week 1 approaches

QB Kyler Murray
1 / 53

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Brett Hundley
2 / 53

QB Brett Hundley

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson
3 / 53

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Chase Edmonds
4 / 53

RB Chase Edmonds

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB D.J. Foster
5 / 53

RB D.J. Foster

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
6 / 53

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Christian Kirk
7 / 53

WR Christian Kirk

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR KeeSean Johnson
8 / 53

WR KeeSean Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Michael Crabtree
9 / 53

WR Michael Crabtree

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Trent Sherfield
10 / 53

WR Trent Sherfield

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Damiere Byrd
11 / 53

WR Damiere Byrd

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Andy Isabella
12 / 53

WR Andy Isabella

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
TE Maxx Williams
13 / 53

TE Maxx Williams

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
TE Charles Clay
14 / 53

TE Charles Clay

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LT D.J. Humphries
15 / 53

LT D.J. Humphries

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LG Justin Pugh
16 / 53

LG Justin Pugh

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
C A.Q. Shipley
17 / 53

C A.Q. Shipley

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
G J.R. Sweezy
18 / 53

G J.R. Sweezy

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RT Marcus Gilbert
19 / 53

RT Marcus Gilbert

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
G/C Mason Cole
20 / 53

G/C Mason Cole

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
G/C Lamont Gaillard
21 / 53

G/C Lamont Gaillard

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
G Jeremy Vujnovich
22 / 53

G Jeremy Vujnovich

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
T Josh Miles
23 / 53

T Josh Miles

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
T Justin Murray
24 / 53

T Justin Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
T Brett Toth
25 / 53

T Brett Toth

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DT Corey Peters
26 / 53

DT Corey Peters

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DE Zach Allen
27 / 53

DE Zach Allen

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DT Rodney Gunter
28 / 53

DT Rodney Gunter

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DT Clinton McDonald
29 / 53

DT Clinton McDonald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DE Michael Dogbe
30 / 53

DE Michael Dogbe

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DT Miles Brown
31 / 53

DT Miles Brown

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DE Jonathan Bullard
32 / 53

DE Jonathan Bullard

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Chandler Jones
33 / 53

OLB Chandler Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Jordan Hicks
34 / 53

ILB Jordan Hicks

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Haason Reddick
35 / 53

ILB Haason Reddick

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Terrell Suggs
36 / 53

OLB Terrell Suggs

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Joe Walker
37 / 53

ILB Joe Walker

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Cassius Marsh
38 / 53

OLB Cassius Marsh

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Brooks Reed
39 / 53

OLB Brooks Reed

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Ezekiel Turner
40 / 53

ILB Ezekiel Turner

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Dennis Gardeck
41 / 53

ILB Dennis Gardeck

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S D.J. Swearinger
42 / 53

S D.J. Swearinger

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Budda Baker
43 / 53

S Budda Baker

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Jalen Thompson
44 / 53

S Jalen Thompson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Deionte Thompson
45 / 53

S Deionte Thompson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Charles Washington
46 / 53

S Charles Washington

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Tramaine Brock
47 / 53

CB Tramaine Brock

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Byron Murphy
48 / 53

CB Byron Murphy

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Chris Jones
49 / 53

CB Chris Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Kevin Peterson
50 / 53

CB Kevin Peterson

K Zane Gonzalez
51 / 53

K Zane Gonzalez

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
P Andy Lee
52 / 53

P Andy Lee

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LS Aaron Brewer
53 / 53

LS Aaron Brewer

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Michael Wilson Reaches NFL With Backing Of T.J. Houshmandzadeh

Cardinals wide receiver overcomes college injuries with important Senior Bowl

news

Cardinals Claim Cornerback Kyler McMichael

Defensive back was released by Bills

news

After Back Injury, It's Like D.J. Humphries Never Left

Tackle returns to field, personality intact, without surgery

news

Jonathan Gannon Opens Door To Head Coaching Career

First-year Cardinals boss brings energy as franchise resets

news

Cardinals Bring Back Long Snapper Aaron Brewer

Veteran coming off chest injury that ended his 2022 season

news

You've Got Mail: OTAs Coming To An End

Topics include using cap space, trading tackles, and Hopkins finances

news

Zaven Collins Looks To Spend A Little Time Outside

New Cardinals staff is working with inside linebacker out on edge

news

Dog Days Not Yet Upon Potential Cardinals Starting QB Colt McCoy

Elbow getting healthier as veteran in line to stand in for Murray

news

Paris Pitch Highlights Rookie Night At The Ballpark

Cardinals take field trip for the first time since before COVID

news

The Safeties In Numbers: Jalen Thompson Waits For Budda Baker

Along with Simmons, Cardinals hopeful in big production from position

news

Without DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals Are 'Moving On'

Notes: Gannon excited for Minnesota practices; Ojulari nicked up

news

Cardinals To Have Joint Practices With Vikings In Minnesota

Teams will work out together prior to preseason game

Advertising