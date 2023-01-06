One Final Practice, One Final Game For J.J. Watt

Said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, "He's going to play hard. Hopefully he gets more sacks."

When Watt came into the NFL, Joseph was there, an assistant for the Houston Texans. With Watt now leaving the NFL, Joseph is here again.

"It's been emotional for all of us," Joseph said. "J has had an emotional week. It's his last week of practice as a football player. And for me, it's been fun to watch both sides."

Remarkably, Watt said he had been able to put his heart scare suffered in Week 4 out of his mind all season, believing if he dwelled on it after a "tough week, an emotional week" that he wouldn't be able to play football like he could.

"I stopped thinking about it and thankfully it's been good ever since, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't thinking about it after Monday night," Watt said.

That was the night Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered his cardiac arrest.

Bur Watt went through this week like any other. He went to dinner with his fellow defensive linemen on Thursday night, cherishing the final time he'd take part in that ritual."

"It's the hanging with the guys, it's the laughs, it's the stories and the little moments you're going to miss," he said.

As for his legacy, Watt didn't have an answer. He was just a good football player and someone who tried to help his communities, and beyond that? He'd let others decide.

"At some point everybody gets forgotten about," Watt said. "I just hope that I've passed along enough things and made enough of an impact, that somebody else can pass it along so somebody else can pass it along.

"I don't need anybody to remember me. I enjoyed it while I had it."

BANJO, LEDBETTER TO IR