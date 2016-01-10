Packers Return For Playoff Date With Cardinals

public Monday at 10 a.m. (For details, click here.)

The No. 2-seeded Cards will get another advantage with the fact the No. 5-seeded Packers played Sunday evening, and so have a shorter week to prepare.

The Cardinals smacked the Packers, 38-8, in their first get-together. The defense made life miserable for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, sacking him eight times (with a ninth sack later against backup Scott Tolzien) and returning two of his fumbles for touchdowns.

The dominating victory that day clinched the first-round bye the Cardinals enjoyed this weekend.

Offensively, the Cardinals were solid, with quarterback Carson Palmer throwing for 265 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington and David Johnson combined to rush for 123 yards on 24 carries, while Michael Floyd had 111 yards on six catches.

The No. 1-seeded Carolina Panthers will play Seattle, after the sixth-seeded Seahawks beat the Vikings in Minnesota, 10-9, earlier Sunday. The Vikings missed a 27-yard field goal in the final minute, allowing the Seahawks to escape with the win.