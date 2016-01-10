Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Packers Return For Playoff Date With Cardinals

Green Bay's Wild Card win means a rematch in Divisional round

Jan 10, 2016 at 10:10 AM
The Cardinals will face the Packers Saturday in a Divisional playoff round rematch of their Week 16 game at University of Phoenix Stadium.


The Cardinals are getting a return visit from the Green Bay Packers .

The Packers, who came to University of Phoenix Stadium in December, will be the Cards' opponent in the NFC Divisional playoff game after ending Washington's season with a 35-18 win Sunday in Washington.

The Cards' playoff game will kick off at 6:15 p.m. Arizona time (8:15 ET). Tickets for that game go on sale to the general

public Monday at 10 a.m. (For details, click here.)

The No. 2-seeded Cards will get another advantage with the fact the No. 5-seeded Packers played Sunday evening, and so have a shorter week to prepare.

The Cardinals smacked the Packers, 38-8, in their first get-together. The defense made life miserable for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, sacking him eight times (with a ninth sack later against backup Scott Tolzien) and returning two of his fumbles for touchdowns.

The dominating victory that day clinched the first-round bye the Cardinals enjoyed this weekend.

Offensively, the Cardinals were solid, with quarterback Carson Palmer throwing for 265 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington and David Johnson combined to rush for 123 yards on 24 carries, while Michael Floyd had 111 yards on six catches.

The No. 1-seeded Carolina Panthers will play Seattle, after the sixth-seeded Seahawks beat the Vikings in Minnesota, 10-9, earlier Sunday. The Vikings missed a 27-yard field goal in the final minute, allowing the Seahawks to escape with the win.



