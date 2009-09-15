Paradise Valley H.S. RB Jake Brown Named High School Player-of-the-Week

Paradise Valley High School running back Jake Brown has been named this week's Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo "High School Player-of-the-Week."

Brown had 295 yards rushing on 18 carries and four touchdowns in the Trojans 49-35 victory against Arcadia High School last Friday night. Paradise Valley had 592 rushing yards as a team as fellow running back Tyree Parker had 267 rushing yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns as well.

The seventh-year Arizona Cardinals Football Club "Player-of-the-Week" award, presented by Wells Fargo, is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho, former Arizona high school coach Emil Nasser, 1060 AM radio host Dan Manucci, and Wells Fargo representative Jeff Smith.

A football plaque acknowledging the award will be presented to Brown by a Cardinals alumnus at a ceremony at Paradise Valley High School on Wednesday, September 16 at 3:15 p.m. at the team's afternoon practice (3950 E. Bell Road, Phoenix). The Trojans visit Notre Dame Prep on Friday night at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Sheldon Meeks in the Cardinals community relations department (602/379-1688).