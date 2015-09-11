Pasch Factor: Butler, And Getting Started

front office, and eventually a shot at NFL play-by-play. In 2001, I called the Bills preseason games on local TV. Even though Butler had moved on, leaving Buffalo for the San Diego Chargers, we stayed in touch, and I considered him a friend. He had given me a huge break, as they say in the TV business.

I used a segment of a Bills preseason telecast as part of my résumé tape, which I sent to the Cardinals in 2002. Ultimately, the Bidwill family hired me to be their full-time announcer. Without the experience in Buffalo, who knows if I would've even had a chance at the Cardinals job. I remained grateful to Butler, who started the ball rolling a few years back.

I remember speaking with Butler in 2001, shortly after the NFL draft. San Diego had the number one overall pick, but made a trade with the Falcons. Atlanta selected Michael Vick. The Chargers got the fifth pick in return for Vick, and selected LaDanian Tomlinson. San Diego made the trade with Atlanta because it had another QB in mind, a player who had tremendous success in college at Purdue but whose draft stock began to drop over concerns he was too small to play quarterback in the NFL.

Butler and the Chargers took Drew Brees with the first pick of the second round. It turned out to be an incredible trade. While Vick has had an up-and-down career, Tomlinson and Brees went on to forge Hall-of-Fame-type careers. Brees would have been the most gratifying for Butler, if only he got to see what Brees had become. Butler died in 2003 of lymphoma at age 56, just a couple of years into Brees' great career.