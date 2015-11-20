Pasch Factor: Palmer's Amnesia

prototype size, and athletic ability don't get you very far if you can't ignore the previous play, whether good or bad. The idea of being judged on every snap is not for everyone, and has probably caused the downfall of more first round picks than anything else.

To me, this is Carson Palmer's greatest attribute, and the reason he's a legitimate MVP candidate, and front runner for NFL comeback player of the year.

The Seattle game was a prime example. From getting battered by the Seahawks' pass rush and losing fumbles to engineering a game winning touchdown drive when you can't hear or think because of the decibel level in the stadium. Palmer also has the physical tools that any NFL team would want in its QB. However, it's his short memory (ability to quickly forget the last play) and his resilience that have been the hallmark of his time as an Arizona Cardinal.

I call college football games every week for ESPN. I've seen some of the country's best QBs in person this season, including Michigan State's Connor Cook, Jared Goff of Cal, Trevone Boykin of TCU, Cody Kessler from USC, and Dak Prescott of Mississippi State. All are talented, and have a lot of physical tools. What I can't tell -- and what most talent evaluators can't tell -- is whether they have the "intangibles" to make it as an NFL quarterback.