Passion And Knowledge For Harold Goodwin

There's more than enough to keep Goodwin busy. The Cardinals were ranked last in five of the six main offensive categories, their quarterback situation has yet to be resolved and the running game doesn't have a clear-cut starter yet.

"There's nowhere to go but up," Arians quipped. "I guarantee you we won't be there this year."

As Arians did with the quarterbacks and receivers in Indianapolis last season, Goodwin will focus his energies on what he knows: the offensive line. The former University of Michigan offensive lineman has coached the position since he left Ann Arbor and embarked on a career that included five years in the college ranks before jumping to the NFL in 2004 with the Chicago Bears. His younger brother, Jonathan Goodwin, is the starting center for the San Francisco 49ers, which will make the brothers' phone conversations from now on more about pleasantries than pass protection.

"I'm going to win those battles, though," Goodwin said. "This past Sunday (at the Super Bowl) was the last time I can ever root for the 49ers. That's out the window now."

Goodwin likes what he's seen on tape of the Cardinals' offensive line so far. Arians added that last year's rash of injuries that hit the line was actually a blessing in disguise.

"We got to see some young guys play a lot of football and that you can evaluate," Arians said.

One major expectation from the new coaching staff is position flexibility up front, Arians said. Last season Adam Snyder and Rich Ohrnberger played both guard and center at times. It's a philosophy, like all their others, shared by Arians and Goodwin.

Like his professor, Goodwin is learning what it means to coach on a broader scale. He's now responsible for the running backs, tight ends, wide receivers and the quarterback. He now has a staff under him that's responsible for distributing Goodwin's message. And if anything was established Wednesday, it's that that message won't be given softly.

"With Harold's leadership up front, there's gonna be a high intensity level. I have to use my correct words," Arians said with a smile.

Goodwin laughed. It's a familiar feeling for him. He's juggled before. It's how he started in the NFL. It's how he's climbing the coveted coaching ladder.

And now, seven years after meeting his pigskin professor, he's brimming with the passion that kept Arians coaching for 38 years.