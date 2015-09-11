Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Pat Tillman's Locker And Cards' Renovations

Part of $15 million upgrade to team facility includes a nod to history -- and the late safety

Sep 11, 2015
Darren Urban

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill talks about the team's facility upgrades and the new Pat Tillman memorial locker in Tempe.


It was fitting, on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, that one of the finishing touches of the renovations to the Cardinals' Tempe facility was Pat Tillman's locker.

The locker, which had been Tillman's during his time with the team and then home to others after Tillman left, was just part of the area set for demolition as the Cardinals got a brand-new locker room this offseason. But the locker was saved, and Friday, it was unveiled in its permanent home just off the new cafeteria near the weight room – and not far from where it lived its locker life.

"We've decided to preserve Pat Tillman's locker, and tell his story," team president Michael Bidwill said. "Many of our future players and even current players may not know the stories of the Cardinals. But we wanted to tell the stories and talk about the history, the history of our organization and the history of Pat Tillman."

The team officially showed off its new look Friday, even though various parts had been in use for a while. The practice bubble, the first stage of renovations, is already a couple of years old. The players had moved into the new locker room at the end of the offseason work, and had eaten in the cafeteria all summer. The expanded weight room had debuted in the summer as well.

The building is a long way from where it had been for so many years, when many players often ate at their lockers because the eating area was so small, and food had to be brought in every day because of a lack of a full kitchen.

Including the bubble, the renovations cost $15 million. The three-year, three-phase expansion totaled 92,000 square feet, including 14,500 added to the main building (the bubble is 78,000 square feet.) The dining hall and kitchen alone is now almost 5,000 square feet, compared to the 600 square feet previously used for an eating area. The Cardinals also now employ a full-time culinary staff.

"It's been pretty solid to get all the stuff we have now compared to before," said defensive end Calais Campbell, who has been with the team since 2008. "This has been a comfortable workplace (before), but now you look forward to coming. You can hang with the fellas, and you want to be here longer. You don't want to rush home."

Other areas of improvement included a new expanded locker room for coaches and staff, an auxiliary locker room to accommodate the 90-man offseason roster, an updated training room and new doctor's examination room, an improved hydrotherapy area, additional meeting rooms, and a player rest and recovery room.

Throughout the building there are also messages added – "Protect the Nest" and "Team is what it takes" for instance – to remind everyone why they are there.

Plus, there are the nods to a franchise which has been around for more than 100 years.

"I love the history on the walls," coach Bruce Arians said. "The Cardinals' history, it's such a great history. To have it all up is amazing. This renovation is unbelievable. I can't imagine a better facility in the NFL right now."

Tillman locker/Tempe renovations

Images from the team's $15 million facility renovations, including Pat Tillman's locker

Pat Tillman memorial locker
1 / 27

Pat Tillman memorial locker

History on the cafeteria wall
2 / 27

History on the cafeteria wall

Marking a Super Bowl run
3 / 27

Marking a Super Bowl run

The message is everywhere
4 / 27

The message is everywhere

Team president Michael Bidwill unveils the Tillman locker
5 / 27

Team president Michael Bidwill unveils the Tillman locker

The "extra" locker room to accomodate the 90-man roster
6 / 27

The "extra" locker room to accomodate the 90-man roster

A message in the weight room
7 / 27

A message in the weight room

The expanded weight room
8 / 27

The expanded weight room

Everyone knows the schedule now
9 / 27

Everyone knows the schedule now

A place to stretch
10 / 27

A place to stretch

More words
11 / 27

More words

The wide receivers
12 / 27

The wide receivers

The bird head
13 / 27

The bird head

Words to live by
14 / 27

Words to live by

Michael Bidwill talks about the renovations
15 / 27

Michael Bidwill talks about the renovations

The Tillman locker
16 / 27

The Tillman locker

The new cafeteria
17 / 27

The new cafeteria

Sign in the cafeteria, right above the windows looking out on to the practice fields
18 / 27

Sign in the cafeteria, right above the windows looking out on to the practice fields

A lineup of key players is by the door where players coe and go to the parking lot
19 / 27

A lineup of key players is by the door where players coe and go to the parking lot

DE Calais Campbell talks about how much the players love their new locker room
20 / 27

DE Calais Campbell talks about how much the players love their new locker room

Where the linebackers live
21 / 27

Where the linebackers live

The underwater treadmill
22 / 27

The underwater treadmill

Michael Bidwill talks to the media about the weight room
23 / 27

Michael Bidwill talks to the media about the weight room

New signage to signify the meeting rooms
24 / 27

New signage to signify the meeting rooms

The rest and recovery room, where players can nap/decompress in the dark quiet
25 / 27

The rest and recovery room, where players can nap/decompress in the dark quiet

Banners in the back of the auditorium
26 / 27

Banners in the back of the auditorium

The locker room
27 / 27

The locker room

