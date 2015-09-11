Pat Tillman's Locker And Cards' Renovations

The team officially showed off its new look Friday, even though various parts had been in use for a while. The practice bubble, the first stage of renovations, is already a couple of years old. The players had moved into the new locker room at the end of the offseason work, and had eaten in the cafeteria all summer. The expanded weight room had debuted in the summer as well.

The building is a long way from where it had been for so many years, when many players often ate at their lockers because the eating area was so small, and food had to be brought in every day because of a lack of a full kitchen.

Including the bubble, the renovations cost $15 million. The three-year, three-phase expansion totaled 92,000 square feet, including 14,500 added to the main building (the bubble is 78,000 square feet.) The dining hall and kitchen alone is now almost 5,000 square feet, compared to the 600 square feet previously used for an eating area. The Cardinals also now employ a full-time culinary staff.

"It's been pretty solid to get all the stuff we have now compared to before," said defensive end Calais Campbell, who has been with the team since 2008. "This has been a comfortable workplace (before), but now you look forward to coming. You can hang with the fellas, and you want to be here longer. You don't want to rush home."

Other areas of improvement included a new expanded locker room for coaches and staff, an auxiliary locker room to accommodate the 90-man offseason roster, an updated training room and new doctor's examination room, an improved hydrotherapy area, additional meeting rooms, and a player rest and recovery room.

Throughout the building there are also messages added – "Protect the Nest" and "Team is what it takes" for instance – to remind everyone why they are there.

Plus, there are the nods to a franchise which has been around for more than 100 years.