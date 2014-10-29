Patrick Peterson Back At Practice

"That part of it has never been an issue for me," Romo said during a conference call with Arizona reporters. "I think the other part is you just have to make sure that you can function, you can go. If we can get to that point, we'll go."

Romo missed the final game of last season with a herniated disc which required surgery but coach Jason Garrett said this back injury is unrelated.

"It came as a result of the hit he got when he had a linebacker come down the 'A' gap," Garrett said. "I think Tony just tried to turn away from it and got hit in the back, so it's really just a result of that. Just dealing with that. These kinds of hits happen a lot in the NFL. Sometimes if you get them on the right spots they can be difficult to deal with."

Romo is averaging his fewest yards per game through the air (249.8) since becoming a full-time starter in 2007, but only because he's throwing less with the emergence of star running back DeMarco Murray. Romo is on pace for the best passer rating of his career at 103.6. His backup, Brandon Weeden, was 4-of-6 for 69 yards and a touchdown during the period Romo missed against Washington.

"Hopefully as the week goes on we'll get a better reading on how painful it is for him to be able to do that he needs to do, and we'll make the right evaluation for him and our team," Garrett said.

