 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Patrick Peterson Having Fun, Ready For DK Metcalf And Seahawks

Notes: Fitzgerald ready to 'answer bell,' Hopkins, Kirkpatrick don't practice

Oct 22, 2020 at 01:52 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Patrick Peterson and DK Metcalf
Photos by AP

"There's nothing like winning," ﻿Patrick Peterson﻿ said Thursday to open his press conference, the veteran cornerback coming off a good game in Dallas and one in which his excitable personality was on full display for the national TV audience.

So when Peterson was asked later about if his contract status – he is scheduled to be a free agent after the season – was making it harder to enjoy himself, Peterson referred back to his Monday night exuberance.

"You watch the game Monday?" Peterson said. "Did I look bored or did it look like I had fun? I'm playing football. That's all I'm worried about right now, helping this team win ballgames."

The Cardinals will need Peterson to win the next game, a battle with Seattle now to be featured on "Sunday Night Football." Peterson's suspension kept him out of last year's game against the Seahawks in Arizona, and when he played in the rematch in Seattle, he was the main reason wide receiver DK Metcalf was held without a catch.

Metcalf, in his second year, has emerged as a big-play star for the Seahawks, turning his 22 catches into 496 yards and five touchdowns, with his average target taking place 16.8 yards downfield.

"DK is having a great year so far," Peterson said. "He's definitely becoming the go-to guy for Russell (Wilson). You can tell he's gained a ton of confidence. We're going to have our hands full, with what their offense is capable of and what they love to do, they love to take those shots but keep you balanced. … As a defense I believe we have a great plan in place. They are No. 1 in the league for a reason."

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said it will be a challenge to keep Metcalf covered, and "it won't be one person's job." The Cardinals also have to continue to be able to pressure Wilson even without Chandler Jones – who had four sacks of Wilson the last time the teams met.

But Joseph said Peterson and the entire secondary is playing well – ﻿Byron Murphy Jr.﻿ is coming off his best game as a pro – and that helps.

"When your secondary is playing well it makes it easy to call a game," Joseph said. "You feel good about calling certain pressures, you feel good about closing the middle without having the anxiety of giving a big play up."

FITZ'S "FANTASTIC" YEAR

Statistically, ﻿Larry Fitzgerald﻿ is on pace to have the lowest numbers of his career. He has 21 catches and only 145 yards in six games, and missed out on a chance for his first touchdown of the season when Kyler Murray overthrew him in Dallas.

But the veteran wide receiver has said multiple times how playing on a winner is his sole goal at this point in his career, and that's the prism through which he is seeing this season.

"It's been a great year. Fantastic," Fitzgerald said. "It is what it is. My kids are healthy, I'm healthy, we're winning. I have a job, something that 35 million Americans can't say right now. So I am privileged and honored to be able to still have something I can do, and when my number is called, I'll answer the bell like I always have."

KIRKPATRICK ADDED TO INJURY REPORT

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was added to the injury report Thursday as sitting out with a foot issue, a situation that bears watching -- and one that underscores the signing of Prince Amukamara to the practice squad in case.

Also missing practice were defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (foot), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle). Linebackers Kylie Fitts (hamstring) and Dennis Gardeck (foot) were limited.

For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams (groin), guard Mike Iupati (back), tackle Duane Brown (knee) and fullback Nick Bellore (not-injury related) didn't practice. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), tackle Jamarco Jones (cramps), defensive end Benson Mayowa (knee) and defensive tackle Anthony Rush (knee) were limited.

Related Content

news

As 20th Pat's Run Arrives, Pat Tillman Remains An Inspiration

Race created to help remember late Cardinals safety
news

Cardinals Draft Party Returns To The Great Lawn

Fun will start at 4 p.m. on April 25
news

Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Tracker 2024

Keep tabs on all of the team's free agents, coming and going 
news

Cardinals Have Reason For Optimism, But Process Still Focus

Healthy QB, draft potential can aid improvement as Gannon gets into second season
news

Monti Ossenfort Knows For Which Type He's Seeking

The average age of Cardinals' nine free agency additions is 27
news

Cardinals Announce Offseason Dates For 2024

Veterans start OTAs on May 22 with minicamp June 11-13
news

Desmond Ridder's QB2 Battle Won't Change Approach

Whether it's the first snap or snap No. 1,063, prep stays the same
news

Five Takeaways From Jonathan Gannon At The NFL Spring Meeting

Cardinals coach talks Kyler in offseason, Kyzir White health, Dortch development
news

Quarterback Remains Driver Of NFL Draft Speculation

Cardinals figure to have options at No. 4 as teams sort evaluations
news

Starting To Get Drafty For Cardinals With Trade Winds Blowing

Ossenfort has taken some potential trade calls and will always listen
news

Experience Of Desmond Ridder Factor In Backup QB Battle

Cardinals have ex-Falcon and Clayton Tune vying for spot behind Murray
news

Folktales: Ahead of Her Time

Violet Bidwill was the first female owner in the NFL, winning a title in first year
Advertising