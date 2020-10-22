Patrick Peterson Having Fun, Ready For DK Metcalf And Seahawks

"There's nothing like winning," Patrick Peterson said Thursday to open his press conference, the veteran cornerback coming off a good game in Dallas and one in which his excitable personality was on full display for the national TV audience.
So when Peterson was asked later about if his contract status – he is scheduled to be a free agent after the season – was making it harder to enjoy himself, Peterson referred back to his Monday night exuberance.
"You watch the game Monday?" Peterson said. "Did I look bored or did it look like I had fun? I'm playing football. That's all I'm worried about right now, helping this team win ballgames."
The Cardinals will need Peterson to win the next game, a battle with Seattle now to be featured on "Sunday Night Football." Peterson's suspension kept him out of last year's game against the Seahawks in Arizona, and when he played in the rematch in Seattle, he was the main reason wide receiver DK Metcalf was held without a catch.
Metcalf, in his second year, has emerged as a big-play star for the Seahawks, turning his 22 catches into 496 yards and five touchdowns, with his average target taking place 16.8 yards downfield.
"DK is having a great year so far," Peterson said. "He's definitely becoming the go-to guy for Russell (Wilson). You can tell he's gained a ton of confidence. We're going to have our hands full, with what their offense is capable of and what they love to do, they love to take those shots but keep you balanced. … As a defense I believe we have a great plan in place. They are No. 1 in the league for a reason."
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said it will be a challenge to keep Metcalf covered, and "it won't be one person's job." The Cardinals also have to continue to be able to pressure Wilson even without Chandler Jones – who had four sacks of Wilson the last time the teams met.
But Joseph said Peterson and the entire secondary is playing well – Byron Murphy Jr. is coming off his best game as a pro – and that helps.
"When your secondary is playing well it makes it easy to call a game," Joseph said. "You feel good about calling certain pressures, you feel good about closing the middle without having the anxiety of giving a big play up."
FITZ'S "FANTASTIC" YEAR
Statistically, Larry Fitzgerald is on pace to have the lowest numbers of his career. He has 21 catches and only 145 yards in six games, and missed out on a chance for his first touchdown of the season when Kyler Murray overthrew him in Dallas.
But the veteran wide receiver has said multiple times how playing on a winner is his sole goal at this point in his career, and that's the prism through which he is seeing this season.
"It's been a great year. Fantastic," Fitzgerald said. "It is what it is. My kids are healthy, I'm healthy, we're winning. I have a job, something that 35 million Americans can't say right now. So I am privileged and honored to be able to still have something I can do, and when my number is called, I'll answer the bell like I always have."
KIRKPATRICK ADDED TO INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was added to the injury report Thursday as sitting out with a foot issue, a situation that bears watching -- and one that underscores the signing of Prince Amukamara to the practice squad in case.
Also missing practice were defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (foot), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle). Linebackers Kylie Fitts (hamstring) and Dennis Gardeck (foot) were limited.
For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams (groin), guard Mike Iupati (back), tackle Duane Brown (knee) and fullback Nick Bellore (not-injury related) didn't practice. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), tackle Jamarco Jones (cramps), defensive end Benson Mayowa (knee) and defensive tackle Anthony Rush (knee) were limited.