Patrick Peterson Having Fun, Ready For DK Metcalf And Seahawks

"There's nothing like winning," ﻿Patrick Peterson﻿ said Thursday to open his press conference, the veteran cornerback coming off a good game in Dallas and one in which his excitable personality was on full display for the national TV audience.

So when Peterson was asked later about if his contract status – he is scheduled to be a free agent after the season – was making it harder to enjoy himself, Peterson referred back to his Monday night exuberance.

"You watch the game Monday?" Peterson said. "Did I look bored or did it look like I had fun? I'm playing football. That's all I'm worried about right now, helping this team win ballgames."

The Cardinals will need Peterson to win the next game, a battle with Seattle now to be featured on "Sunday Night Football." Peterson's suspension kept him out of last year's game against the Seahawks in Arizona, and when he played in the rematch in Seattle, he was the main reason wide receiver DK Metcalf was held without a catch.

Metcalf, in his second year, has emerged as a big-play star for the Seahawks, turning his 22 catches into 496 yards and five touchdowns, with his average target taking place 16.8 yards downfield.

"DK is having a great year so far," Peterson said. "He's definitely becoming the go-to guy for Russell (Wilson). You can tell he's gained a ton of confidence. We're going to have our hands full, with what their offense is capable of and what they love to do, they love to take those shots but keep you balanced. … As a defense I believe we have a great plan in place. They are No. 1 in the league for a reason."

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said it will be a challenge to keep Metcalf covered, and "it won't be one person's job." The Cardinals also have to continue to be able to pressure Wilson even without Chandler Jones – who had four sacks of Wilson the last time the teams met.

But Joseph said Peterson and the entire secondary is playing well – ﻿Byron Murphy Jr.﻿ is coming off his best game as a pro – and that helps.