Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

No More Letdowns For Patrick Peterson

Notes: Cornerback "right where I need to be," Arnold impresses at tight end

Dec 19, 2019 at 04:41 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cornerback Patrick Peterson tells someone to be quiet during the Cardinals' win over the Browns last weekend.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Patrick Peterson tells someone to be quiet during the Cardinals' win over the Browns last weekend.

On the games in which Patrick Peterson wears a microphone, he acknowledged he doesn't remember what he says.

"I'm out there, pure emotions, pure fire, just me being the guy I am," Peterson said, adding, "that's the one thing I do look forward to (seeing the footage): What the heck was I talking about? What was going through my head when I was saying that?"

It was pretty clear what Peterson was saying when he was captured, post-interception against the Browns, grasping defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and telling him, “I will not (expletive) let you down again.”

Joseph wouldn't say what the comment meant to him, but "it means a lot for our defense."

"When your best players are playing their best ball, you have a chance to win games," Joseph said. "Obviously, that was Pat's best game of the year. We can see it coming back."

Peterson, who asked to be matched with Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., admitted he was amped up for the matchup.

"I definitely felt like myself Sunday," Peterson said.

There were other reasons Peterson looked like his eight-time Pro Bowl self. On an emotional level, Peterson knows criticism about his play has grown.

"I hear the chatter," he said.

So it was more than just playing Beckham?

"No doubt about it," Peterson added. "Like I said, I hear the chatter."

Tangibly, Peterson said the missing six weeks in his season – leaving after the preseason with his NFL suspension – cost him some subtle changes all defenses go through in-season, a process he has just now caught up on. Peterson has improved on how Joseph wants him to play certain techniques and leverages in the context of the defense, which he said has helped.

"Playing corner in this league and matching the very best players in this league is tough not to see fastballs for a month-and-a-half," Joseph said.

Peterson said he knows he had a different intensity level against the Browns and "I plan on keeping that."

"I think I'm right where I need to be right now," Peterson added.

ARNOLD FINDS A HOME (IN THE BACK CORNER OF THE END ZONE)

The first day new tight end Dan Arnold arrived at practice, he caught the eye of coach Kliff Kingsbury, among others.

"He was on the scout team and going up and just 'Mossing' people, and everybody's kind of 'oohing' and 'aahing,' and we didn't even know his name," Kingsbury said, using the Randy Moss-esque verb to describe the 6-foot-6 Arnold high-pointing catches.

Arnold was targeted just once against the Browns Sunday, but it was a big deal, as he leaped for a touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone near the end of the first half – a play that had been inserted into the red zone package after Arnold had made his presence known over the week-and-a-half he had been on the team.

"That first practice I was like, 'OK, I had a pretty good day,' " Arnold said. "When you've got jump balls they kind of throw up to you and say, 'Here, let's see what you've got,' it is kind of fun."

Kingsbury said Arnold has a chance to develop as a tight end in the Cards' system, and Arnold said the offense is similar to what he played at Wisconsin-Platteville. Arnold also gives the Cardinals a big red-zone threat to add potentially next season to current rookie-on-IR wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

"My dad had texted me after the Saints had cut me and we knew the Cardinals had picked me up," Arnold said. "He just said, 'This is your chance to make another first impression.' "

PUGH STILL SITTING OUT

Guard Justin Pugh (back) was the only Cardinal to miss practice Thursday. Linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), wide receiver Christian Kirk (ankle) and defensive lineman Caraun Reid (knee) were limited.

For the Seahawks, tackle Duane Brown (biceps/knee), defensive end Jadevon Clowney (core), safety Quandre Diggs (ankle), linebacker Bobby Wagner (ankle), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), defensive tackle Al Woods (ankle) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) didn't practice. Tight end Luke Willson (hamstring), center Joey Hunt (fibula), guard Mike Iupati (neck/ankle) and wide receiver Tyler Lockett (non-injury related) were limited.

Cheerleaders At The Browns Game

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
1 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
2 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
3 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
4 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
5 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
6 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
7 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
8 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
9 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
10 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
11 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
12 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
13 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
14 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
15 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
16 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
17 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
18 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
19 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
20 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
21 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
22 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
23 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
24 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
25 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
26 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
27 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
28 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
29 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
30 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
31 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
32 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
33 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
34 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
35 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
36 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
37 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
38 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
39 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
40 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
41 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
42 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
43 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
44 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
45 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
46 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
47 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
48 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
49 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
50 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
51 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
52 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
53 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
54 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
55 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
56 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
57 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
58 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
59 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
60 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
61 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
62 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
63 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
64 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
65 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
66 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
67 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium
68 / 68

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 15 contest at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

No Surprise: Cardinals Still Sorting Out Cornerback Situation

Wilson figures to be on the field but new staff still seeks starting companion
news

Cardinals Add Veteran Running Back In Marlon Mack

With preseason games approaching, team gets added depth
news

Football The Priority But Corey Clement Also Embraces 'Yeroc'

Veteran running back performs music in his free time
news

Thin At Tight End, Cardinals Get Early Look At Noah Togiai

Notes: Red and White practice on Saturday; team seeks return men 
news

The Ballad Of Clayton Tune Still Could Include A Starting Verse

Rookie quarterback getting second-team reps behind Colt McCoy
news

'Violent' Zaven Collins Will Have Multiple Roles

Notes: Driskel looking for QB spot; Petzing undecided on game day place
news

Future Important, But Monti Ossenfort Focus On The Now

GM doesn't expect a lot of roster moves around league until after preseason games
news

Structure - Not Rules - Are At Heart Of Jonathan Gannon's Way

Notes: Battle at center still ongoing; Prater ready for 17th season
news

You've Got Mail: The Longest Week Of Camp

Topics include young cornerbacks, starting center and the PUP rules
news

Colt McCoy Goes 'Green Zone' As He Prepares To Be Cardinals QB

With Kyler Murray rehabbing, veteran in line to start Week 1
news

Michael Wilson, Zach Ertz Have Personal Interest In U.S. Success At World Cup

Pass catchers trying to focus on camp while significant others chase trophy
news

Cardinals, Gannon Creating Own Expectations For Season

'Culture shock' aims to provide successful foundation despite outside perception
Advertising