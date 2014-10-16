Patrick Peterson: Scrutiny Comes With Territory

understands he needs to play better.

"It comes with the territory, with being the highest paid cornerback in the league and being recognized as one of the top cornerbacks," Peterson said Thursday. "Is that something I might shy away from? Not at all. Is that something I am scared of? Am I worried about the concerns or the criticisms? Not at all. We have 11 more games to go. I have a lot of games left to improve, because I do believe I am not playing to the best of my ability right now. That's definitely going to change."

Signing his big contract extension during training camp has intensified the spotlight on Peterson's play. But he said the new deal has not added pressure, in fact making it easier just to concentrate on the playing side of football.

Bowles also waved away the idea the contract could be a burden, saying Peterson was his own harshest critic.

"I don't really think he's playing bad," Bowles said. "He's had a play or two to clean up."

What Peterson does do, Bowles said, is allow the defense to get creative inside because Peterson can stay with his man by himself while Bowles might dial up a blitz or stuff the box with defenders.

"I think he's handling everything well," safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "He's on that level he can't have a bad game, people can't go for a 60-yard touchdown on him. He holds himself accountable, our coaches hold him accountable, I hold him accountable as a little brother to him. He doesn't want it to happen anymore."

Peterson said he's had to adjust his prep now that he's basically staying on one side of the field – after the Cardinals added Antonio Cromartie – instead of following one receiver around all game like he had in years past.

But the idea of staying out on an island, the possibility of making or giving up a big play every day, appeals to him. Even if it sometimes comes with criticism.

"I am a man-to-man guy," Peterson said. "I want to be in your face, I want the best receiver. That's how I was brought up."

