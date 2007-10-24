Peoria H.S. RB Jamal Miles Named Wells Fargo High School Player of the Week

Tempe, AZ – Peoria High School running back Jamal Miles has been named this week's Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo "High School Player-of-the-Week."
Miles carried the ball 20 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers 39-22 victory over Paradise Valley High School last Friday night. Miles also added a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to help the Panthers extend their record to 6-2.
The fifth-year Arizona Cardinals Football Club "Player-of-the-Week" award presented by Wells Fargo is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, Sports 620 AM anchor Paul Calvisi, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, Cardinals radio analyst and Sports 620 AM talk show host Ron Wolfley and AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho.
For more information, contact Sheldon Meeks in the Cardinals community relations department (602/379-1688).
2007 Winners
Week 1: P/K Jeff Locke, Glendale Mountain Ridge H.S.
Week 2: RB Matt Fierros, Maricopa H.S.
Week 3: RB Harrison Evens, Marcos de Niza H.S.
Week 4: QB Matt Inman, Yuma Catholic H.S.
Week 5: RB Brent Michaels, Lake Havasu H.S.
Week 6: RB Tyree Parker, Paradise Valley H.S.
Week 7: QB Sean Renfree, Notre Dame Preparatory
Week 8: RB Jamal Miles, Peoria H.S.