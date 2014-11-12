Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Picks Earn NFC Honor For Patrick Peterson

Cornerback becomes Cardinal winner for third straight week, fifth this season

Nov 11, 2014 at 11:45 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cards Sequences: Peterson pick six

A frame-by-frame look at Patrick Peterson's first career interception for a touchdown.

No Title
1 / 16
No Title
2 / 16
No Title
3 / 16
No Title
4 / 16
No Title
5 / 16
No Title
6 / 16
No Title
7 / 16
No Title
8 / 16
No Title
9 / 16
No Title
10 / 16
No Title
11 / 16
No Title
12 / 16
No Title
13 / 16
No Title
14 / 16
No Title
15 / 16
No Title
16 / 16
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Healthy for the first time heading into the Cowboys game a couple of weeks ago, Patrick Peterson promised his season was about to take a turn for the better.

The cornerback has proven himself right.

After shutting down Dez Bryant in Dallas, Peterson starred in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Rams, grabbing his first two interceptions of the season and returning one for a touchdown – the first such return of his career, and a reason he was named the NFC's defensive player of the week Wednesday.

"I just got tired of hearing all the criticism, people not really knowing the situation, but at the end of the day, being an

athlete, those are some of the things you have to do, fight through injuries," Peterson said. "Like I said, I just wanted to put the criticism behind me. I wanted to go out there and play tough football, play Patrick Peterson football."

Dealing with a worse-than-he-let-on ankle sprain and then a concussion, Peterson hadn't played to a Pro Bowl level after signing his huge contract extension in training camp. As the Cardinals got to the season's midway point, Peterson has figured it out.

"Four-star, five-star," coach Bruce Arians called Peterson's performance against St. Louis. "That's what we expect from him all the time."

It is the third straight week a Cardinal earned one of the NFC awards. Justin Bethel won it for special teams a week ago and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was the offensive choice the week before that. Kicker Chandler Catanzaro (Week 6), punt returner Ted Ginn (Week 2) have also won awards this season.

It is the first time since Weeks 15-17 of the 1998 season (safety Tommy Bennett, kicker Chris Jacke, safety Kwamie Lassiter) that the Cardinals have won player of the week awards in three straight games.

Peterson won the defensive player of the week award once before, last season in Week 4 when he also had two crucial fourth-quarter interceptions in a game at Tampa Bay. Peterson also won special teams player of the week awards as a punt returner twice in 2011.


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Hollywood Brown Was Targeting Change In Trade To Cardinals

Wide receiver looking for game-planned explosive plays

news

Mexico Game Features Cardinals-49ers On 'Monday Night Football'

NFL announces international game will be Nov. 21

news

You've Got Mail: News On The Wideout Depth Chart

Topics include Hopkins suspension, Brown trade and the draft 'haul'

news

DeAndre Hopkins Suspended By NFL For Six Games

Wide receiver sidelined for violating policy on PEDs

news

Cardinals Agree To Terms With 12 Undrafted Rookies

One cornerback, three defensive linemen among the additions

news

Charles Washington Returns To Cardinals

Special teamer/safety comes back on a one-year deal

news

Cardinals Close Draft With Five Picks, Highlighted By Running Back Keaontay Ingram, OL Lecitus Smith

Team takes CB Matthew, OLB Luketa, OL Hayes in seventh round

news

Cardinals Take Pass Rushers Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders In Third Round

Potential edge players will help with loss of Chandler Jones

news

Cardinals Snare Tight End Trey McBride With Second-Round Selection

Another offensive weapon joins Ertz, Williams at position

news

A Hollywood-K1 Reunion: Marquise Brown, Kyler Murray Dreamed Of Being NFL Teammates

Wide receiver arrived in trade from Ravens on first night of draft

news

Cardinals Acquire Wideout Hollywood Brown For First-Round Pick

Ravens send third-round pick to Arizona in deal

news

Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

A look at the analysts' selection for the team at No. 23 overall

Advertising