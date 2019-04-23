Pivotal Decision At No. 1 Awaits Steve Keim

If the Cardinals bypass Murray and he becomes a superstar, the move will be panned. If Keim drafts Murray and Rosen goes on to become a star elsewhere, there could be similar second-guessing. If Keim nails the decision, he will be lauded as a brilliant football mind.

Keim is a talent evaluator at heart, and despite all the scrutiny, will lean on his scouting expertise to make the decision.

"The preparation is no different," Keim said. "The great news for us is that you don't have to sit and procrastinate of whether that player is going to be there or not. It opens up a lot of different doors for you."

Kingsbury's connection to Murray has made him a major player in this situation, but as an NFL newbie, he is still learning the draft evaluation process. Over the past few months, he has enjoyed seeing Keim and the scouting department debate the merits of hundreds of prospects.

"Just the scope of the information that's been gathered, and just how meticulous they've pored through it as a department, it's been fun to watch," Kingsbury said. "I've never seen it from behind the curtain."

The synergy between Kingsbury and Keim is apparent.

"I trust him," Kingsbury said.

Keim is excited to choose from a bevy of players that any evaluator would be drooling to add to his or her roster. He sees a lot of game-changers in the group.

"I wish I had about six more (top picks)," Keim said.

That would make the job easier, but, alas, the Cardinals have but one chance to get this right. While a verdict on the decision won't come for years, the wheels will be put into motion on Thursday evening, when all of the preparation morphs into a concrete decision.