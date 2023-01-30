Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Playoff Results Mean More Coaching Possibilities For Cardinals

Team reportedly to ask permission to talk to both Bengals coordinators 

Jan 30, 2023 at 01:22 PM
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, center, has seen his reputation grow as head coach candidate during Cincinnati's playoff run.
Jeff Dean/AP
When playoff teams are eliminated, it opens up more potential head coaching candidates for the Cardinals.

That's what happened after the AFC championship game.

With the Bengals losing, there were two different reports Monday morning that said the Cardinals asked permission to talk to Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as well as Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. ESPN reported the Cardinals also want to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

NFL Network reported Anarumo will come in Wednesday and Callahan on Thursday.

While the 49ers also lost, there have been no new reports if an interview will be rescheduled with San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans; many reports have Ryans leaning toward becoming the next coach of the Houston Texans.

Callahan has already talked to the Colts. Anarumo has not interviewed elsewhere but his candidacy as a head coach possibility somewhere grew as the Bengals advanced in the playoffs, excelling on the defensive side of the ball against the best quarterbacks in the league.

Kafka helped quarterback Daniel Jones take a step forward as the Giants unexpectedly made the playoffs.

The candidates the Cardinals have interviewed and are still available include Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Vance Joseph, the Cardinals defensive coordinator.

As of Monday, three other teams still have head coaching vacancies: the Texans, the Colts and the Denver Broncos

