Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Playoff Tickets Now On Sale

Dec 20, 2008 at 01:00 AM
playofftixmain.jpg

Tickets to the Cardinals playoff game that will take place on Wild Card Weekend (Saturday & Sunday, January 3-4) at University of Phoenix Stadium will go on sale to the general public Saturday, Dec. 20.

Starting at 7 a.m. tickets will be available through Ticketmaster by phone at (800) 745–3000 or on-line at www.ticketmaster.com. Saturday sales will be limited to those with Arizona billing addresses.

Also on Saturday, fans can purchase tickets in person at the Cardinals Tempe Training Facility box office from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and at the University of Phoenix Stadium box office from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Tickets at both locations will be limited to Arizona residents with photo ID.

There will be a limit of 8 tickets per transaction.

Tickets will be available nationwide through Ticketmaster beginning on Sunday, December 21.

Specific dates and times for playoff games have not yet been determined but the Cardinals will finish as either the #3 or #4 seed in the NFC and will host a game on either Saturday, January 3 or Sunday, January 4.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Antoine Wesley Makes Cardinals' Receiver Room Deeper

Wide receiver signs exclusive rights tender

news

Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

A look at the analysts' selection for the team at No. 23 overall

news

Offseason Rewind: James Conner

Looking back at the arrival and season of the Pro Bowl running back

news

You've Got Mail: Of Draft Hopes And Second-Line Free Agents

Topics include voluntary offseason work, Calais Campbell, and Fitz's silence

news

Cardinals Sign Tight End Stephen Anderson

Veteran provides depth behind Ertz, Williams

news

Cardinals Draft Party Returns To State Farm Stadium

Great Lawn will host event presented by Arizona Ford Dealers

news

Dennis Gardeck Plays His Role At Guardian Games

Linebacker takes part in event to benefit Special Olympics

news

Cardinals Announce 2022 Offseason Schedule

Team will hold mandatory minicamp June 14-16

news

Connor Senger Named New Bidwill Coaching Fellow

Will work with quarterbacks on roster

news

Offseason Rewind: Zach Ertz

Looking back at the arrival and season of the new tight end

news

You've Got Mail: Who's Been Added, Who Hasn't Been Added

Topics include Hernandez signing, the wide receiver room, and Butler's 'retirement'

news

Cardinals Sign Will Hernandez For Offensive Line

Veteran could slide into right guard role

Advertising