Playoff Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets to the Cardinals playoff game that will take place on Wild Card Weekend (Saturday & Sunday, January 3-4) at University of Phoenix Stadium will go on sale to the general public Saturday, Dec. 20.

Starting at 7 a.m. tickets will be available through Ticketmaster by phone at (800) 745–3000 or on-line at www.ticketmaster.com. Saturday sales will be limited to those with Arizona billing addresses.

Also on Saturday, fans can purchase tickets in person at the Cardinals Tempe Training Facility box office from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and at the University of Phoenix Stadium box office from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Tickets at both locations will be limited to Arizona residents with photo ID.

There will be a limit of 8 tickets per transaction.

Tickets will be available nationwide through Ticketmaster beginning on Sunday, December 21.