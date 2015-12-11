Playoffs Coming Into Focus For Cardinals

fighting to lock down that two seed and hopefully a one seed if something happens. We have to take every game serious like it is a playoff game."

Arians said the Cardinals, with an extra practice Tuesday following a four-day weekend for the players, will likely work in pads one day next week. Even with the winning streak, Arians acknowledged the Cardinals were fortunate to win against the Vikings.

The Cardinals gave up a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, the fourth time in five games in which they have blown a lead in the final quarter. The flip side is that the Cards keep finding a way to rally.

Arians said he puts that failure more on the offense than the defense, because the offense has failed to score enough. Against the Vikings, Minnesota had cut the lead to seven when the Cardinals went three-and-out, failing to pick up a first down on third-and-1.

"That just can't happen with our offense," Arians said. "We need to answer a score with a score."

That work will begin again next week. For now, it's time off, and maybe a little scoreboard watching -- but not much.

"You appreciate winning the most and then there's always time to correct, and it's a lot easier correcting when you win," Arians said. "The games that we're playing now, Philly's in first place, Green Bay's in first place, Seattle's chasing us. So, as far as getting ready to play, that's not an issue. It's just getting ready to play good."

ARIANS HAT UP FOR AUCTION

Arians wore his famous "Gatsby" hat on the sideline against the Vikings for the first time Thursday. It is not approved sideline apparel for the NFL – Arians said the league did not approve him wearing it Thursday either – but he wore it to raise awareness for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).

Arians' wife, Christine, started volunteering for 15 years ago. CASA helps abused or neglected children in the court system.

The Arians Foundation presented CASA of Maricopa County with a $150,000 check before the Vikings game, and then Arians wore the cap during the game to raise awareness. The hat he wore is now up for auction at ariansfamilyfoundation.com to raise more money.

INJURY UPDATE

Arians sounded optimistic the Cardinals can get defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (ankle), tight end Jermaine Gresham (knee) and cornerback Jerraud Powers (calf) back at practice next week. Cornerback Brittan Golden is going through the concussion protocol, but Arians thought he would be OK. Running back David Johnson has a thigh bruise, but he said after the game it was more annoying than anything.

Arians also said linebacker Sean Weatherspoon dislocated his finger late in the game, and Weatherspoon's rush to get off the field was why the Cardinals ended up with a too-many-men penalty.