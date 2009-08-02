Post-Practice Update

Nothing concrete was said about Beanie Wells, other than the fact that Beanie isn't worried about his right ankle sprain. Coach Ken Whisenhunt said he didn't want to give a timeline on Wells' return, but you can tell it's not nervous-time at all with Wells. WR Steve Breaston was back, but LB Chike Okeafor (back) sat out, along with FB Dan Kreider. FB Justin Green was sent back to the Valley for further tests on his knee; ligament damage is feared.

From the actual practice, it felt like the defense had the edge today. Cornerback Bryant McFadden may have had the play of the day when he fended off a pass to Larry Fitzgerald in his physical fashion and then grabbed the tipped ball for an interception. Karlos Dansby should have had a pick of his own but he dropped the easy one, leading to him dropping himself to the ground for punishment pushups much to the delight of the crowd.