Postseason Explosion For Larry Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald had a good game that day – six catches, 101 yards – but nothing that predicted the rest of the postseason. The Cards went to Carolina the next week (Anquan Boldin didn't play because of injury) and he had eight receptions for 166 yards, a memorable stretch-for-the-pylon touchdown and another leaping grab between two defenders. In the NFC Championship, another nine catches for 152 yards and three first-half touchdowns, even after the Eagles insisted all week they wouldn't let Fitz beat them.

Then came the Super Bowl against Pittsburgh, where Fitzgerald was quiet until the Cardinals began going to him in the second half (a script that played out so similarly against the Packers last week.) By the time it was over, Fitzgerald had seven receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns that night. If it weren't for Santonio Holmes, Fitzgerald's 64-yard catch-and-run score that gave the Cardinals the lead would be one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history.

"Some guys shrivel in the moment; other guys flourish in the moment," said Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, who was the Steelers' offensive coordinator in that Super Bowl. "He flourishes in the moment."

Fitzgerald had 12 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns when the Cardinals split their two 2009 playoff games, but he was muted in Carolina last year (three catches for 31 yards), in large part because of the team's issues at quarterback.

"I remember that Super Bowl game when they played Pittsburgh," said wide receiver John Brown, who had just started junior college that year. "I remember Larry catching the drag route and taking it 70 yards.

"Larry's doing the things the old Larry used to do. We got him a deep ball finally. Larry, he's been making plays ever since."

As of now, Fitzgerald is the only player in NFL postseason history that has averaged at least 100 yards receiving and a touchdown per game (and will remain there even if he doesn't have a catch Sunday). His three postseason games of at least 150 yards are the most by a player ever.

Postseason games are like any other game, Fitzgerald insisted. There is no point where he believes he has to take over.

"I don't feel any different," Fitzgerald said. "It doesn't matter if it's a Super Bowl or preseason game. I kind of feel the same way inside. There's no like heightened sense of emotion or I need to do a little bit more."

Fitzgerald's biggest play of the Packers' game wasn't necessarily supposed to come his way, and certainly not in the way it unfolded – with quarterback Carson Palmer nearly getting sacked and then spinning out of trouble before heaving the ball cross-field back to a wide-open Fitz.

Before that, though, and even after – the final two passes of overtime were also in Fitzgerald's direction – it looked like Palmer made a greater effort to find Fitz.