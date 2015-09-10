Potent Saints Will Test James Bettcher

Bettcher got his feet wet by calling plays and executing game plans in the preseason, but now must deliver with significantly higher stakes.

"Drew is a phenomenal quarterback," Bettcher said. "He orchestrates things back there. He plays with great vision. I think it's a great first test for our defense, and our guys are excited, and we're excited as a staff to play him."

Bettcher said he learned a couple things as a first-time coordinator over the four preseason games. One was the importance of communicating with both his players and defensive coaches, and the other was to trust what he believes instead of second-guessing it.

"I'm kind of a cerebral guy, but for me personally, make sure you don't overcook it," Bettcher said.

It seems clear the Cardinals aren't going away from the defensive style formed under Todd Bowles, which included a majority of man-to-man coverage and a variety of blitzes dialed up frequently.

While most of it should look similar, safety Rashad Johnson said a new play-caller will undoubtedly have some of his own philosophies.

"We created an identity these past couple years of who we were: being aggressive, making plays on the back end, causing turnovers," Johnson said. "So I think it was very important to keep somewhat of that identity, but also allow coach Bettcher to do what he does. He wouldn't have gotten the job if he didn't have a smart mind and able to add some versatility to what we were already doing."

RUNNING BACK USAGE UNDETERMINED