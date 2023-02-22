Problem-Solver Nick Rallis Ready For Job As Defensive Coordinator

With Gannon still putting his coaching staff together, details about the defense weren't plentiful. Gannon, the former defensive coordinator for the Eagles, said Rallis will be the defensive playcaller. Rallis also brought up Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, saying he "sets the standard in how you want to play this game" and how the coaches will push the players to be "violent" and "explosive" – two of Gannon's buzzwords.

Rallis echoed Gannon's quest to be adaptable to the players he will have, although the roster is far from built.

Gannon said he is closing in on completing his coaching staff, adding that a few members of Kliff Kingsbury's staff will be retained. Jeff Rodgers, Kingsbury's special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, was already announced as one of them.

"I have a vision in my brain of what I want as far as coordinators go and positions coaches go and (Rallis) fit that mold," Gannon said.

Rallis didn't necessarily think he'd be a coordinator at 29, although he doesn't sound surprised he is, either.

"I am grateful this opportunity came when it did, without question," Rallis said. "But I try to be where my feet are every day."

Gannon told a story of how he interviews coaching candidates, and to learn from each he asks them what was the best thing and what was the worst thing their previous/current boss had done. He did the same with Rallis.

Gannon didn't get specific, but he said Rallis – whose boss had been Gannon – gave an eye-opening answer to the "worst thing," and Gannon took note.

Whatever Rallis' age, there is already a trust.