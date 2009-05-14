Proposal from Q to Cards

Drew Rosenhaus tweeted this today: "Reports that Anquan Boldin is seeking a contract worth $10 million per yr are inaccurate. We recently made a proposal to the Cards for less." How much less in anyone's guess. Anquan definitely left the impression he'd rather be traded than get a new contract when he last talked to us at minicamp, so it's good to see that he is apparently still amenable to a new deal.

That said, we wait for talks with Karlos Dansby and Adrian Wilson first, as the Cards have said they will do all along. I assume those sides are also trading proposals. We should soon see if there is hope for a Dansby extension. Even if there isn't, a Wilson deal can still get done. But if Dansby doesn't re-do his deal and lower his cap number, it's going to be a lot harder for anything for Boldin to be accomplished -- and that's if the Cards still plan to do that in 2009.