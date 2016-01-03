Punt Coverage Can't Control Tyler Lockett

"Every time he kicks one I hold my breath," Arians said. "So I'll be holding my breath every time he kicks one in the playoffs."

Catanzaro said he felt like he rushed himself on the missed extra point. He said the field goal attempt felt good, and while it was close, the ball knocked off the upright and back into the end zone.

"I just feel really sick right now," Catanzaro said. "It's not representative of how I work and my preparation. I just feel really sick right now. Five extra points, there's no excuse for that. I don't care what distance they are. I didn't help the team today."

Arians was asked if Catanzaro is struggling mentally right now, and said "ask him. I'm not kicking the damn thing. He's got all of the talent in the world."

Catanzaro said his confidence is still there but admitted "it's going to take a couple days to wash this off."

SHERMAN TAUNTS CARDINALS SIDELINE

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after taunting the Cardinals sideline near the end of the third quarter.

He mimed sitting down on a bench in a message he said was directed at Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer in reference to wide receiver John Brown.

"You hear some of these guys talk sometimes and you never forget anything," Sherman said. "This offseason I think the kid Brown said I couldn't guard him one on one. Laughable, you know what I mean? Things like that are laughable, but then I say this in a press conference and I'm a bad guy. But you can find the article. He said I couldn't guard him. That's the kind of disrespect you make sure they remember."

Arians thought the taunt was directed at him, not Palmer or Brown, but didn't seem concerned about it.

"Sherman's a good player," Arians said. "I don't get into all that crap."

SENDLEIN, REDDING LEAVE GAME WITH INJURIES

One of the main goals for the Cardinals was to avoid impact injuries in the game, and for the most part that was accomplished, as none of the stars went down.