Q is here, Beanie isn't

Jul 29, 2009 at 01:11 PM

Back in the dorm room, working on a couple of stories for the home page, but first I wanted to get some nuggets up:

-- Players were still coming in when I left the check-in area, but Anquan Boldin is here, having gone back to pick up Early Doucet and Ali Highsmith, after Highsmith's car broke down as the LSU products were just outside the Valley on the way to Flagstaff. Q was on the phone as he came out of his car to get his keys so I didn't have the chance to ask him to talk, and he declined through a team spokesman to speak with the media. But he seemed in good spirits, interacting with a couple of team employees. I am sure he'll be the main topic after the run test tomorrow.

-- Coach Ken Whisenhunt was also in good spirits. He had some fun with QB Kurt Warner, after Warner interrupted Whiz's press conference when he drove up by asking if veterans had to do tomorrow's run test. So Whiz waited for Warner to get up in front of the microphones and played a media member himself, quizzing Warner on his thoughts about said run test. Whisenhunt said everyone is cleared to practice, although we'll see how much work TE Stephen Spach (knee surgery) and DE Kenny Iwebema (chest surgery) get right away. Whisenhunt was also happy with the weight of DT Alan Branch. While Whiz didn't know the exact number, he said Branch was around 332 pounds, lower than what the coaches wanted.

-- Beanie Wells isn't signed yet. GM Rod Graves said there has been significant progress, although he doubted a deal will be completed tonight as negotiations continue. If there is a delay, I just don't see it being a long one.

-- DE/LB Bertrand Berry also talked, and when asked about missing OTAs he insisted it was strictly to rest his body and had nothing to do with his contract.

I'll have more later, and more pictures as we get rolling here in Flag.

qarrivesblog.jpg
