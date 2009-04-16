Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Q speaks to Irvin

Apr 16, 2009 at 10:07 AM

Anquan Boldin was interviewed today for the first time since yesterday's news, telling Michael Irvin on Irvin's Dallas-based radio show that, in terms of his situation,  "I just want to get it resolved."

Boldin sounded in good spirits, although he is tight with Irvin and Boldin was on the air (laughing and having fun) because Irvin was headed to Florida to be part of Boldin's charity weekend in Florida. But of course, eventually the talk moved to Boldin's status with the Cards.

"I am at the point now where I just want to get it resolved, in whatever manner that is," Boldin said. "For me, it's been going on too long, and it's way past due."

Irvin asked what "whatever manner" meant, mentioning Boldin was a key piece in turning around the franchise and getting to the Super Bowl and asking Boldin if "it would hurt and take away" from what Boldin had done.

"I think it would hurt but at the same time, sometimes change is necessary, if that is the case," Boldin responded. "My hope and my dream was always to come in and help make Arizona a winning program, a respectable program. When I first came into the league, we were the laughingstock of the league, the bottom of the barrel, with a high draft pick every year. My goal was to help ... and change the culture of the locker room."

"I think I did a pretty good job," Boldin continued. "We got a chance to play in a Super Bowl, and it was a big step for us. For me, do I want to see that broken up? Of course not. I love all those guys in the locker room, love playing with them. But like I told you guys, my only problem is with management."

It was interesting to hear Boldin say he would play "anywhere I am traded to." I assume that means as long as they re-do his contract, although Boldin did not make that point. Later though, Boldin said he wanted to play for a championship so if he is dealt "please trade me to a team that has a chance to win a championship."

It was funny at one point listening to Irvin having problems pronouncing Steve Breaston's name.

UPDATE: Apropos of nothing, FB Terrelle Smith, who was not coming back after the Cards signed Dan Kreider, signed with Detroit today.

