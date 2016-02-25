QB Life After Carson Palmer

guarantee that the team will draft one this year. Arians said he thinks this quarterback class could provide that opportunity – the Cards do draft 29th in the first round, much too low to have a chance at any of the top prospects – but it is not guaranteed.

Forget the future for a moment. There is uncertainty behind Palmer just for 2016. Backup Drew Stanton is set to be a free agent, although Arians sounds confident he will return. Matt Barkley arrived too late last season to have any practice time or preseason work in the Cards' offense, so Keim still sees him as an unknown.

Palmer is 36, though. Thinking about who the starter will be once Palmer's contract ends after 2017 is both prudent and necessary. Finding that guy is not as simple.

Of the quarterbacks Keim has evaluated as "really good" in his years in the NFL, he saw all of them at that level immediately, he said. (Keim acknowledges there was one QB he thought was going to be really good and was not, although he declined to give a name.)

There are other times when Keim said he has found himself trying too hard to like a quarterback just because he realized the need, to the point where it was getting too easy to overlook flaws. That, Keim said, can't happen.