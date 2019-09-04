Quietly Confident, Kyler Murray Ready For His NFL Debut

Sometimes, Kliff Kingsbury wants to know how his rookie quarterback likes a particular play, because if he doesn't, the coach is willing to toss it aside that week.

But Kyler Murray mostly won't ever say he doesn't like a play, "because he wants to make them all and that's his attitude."

Murray disputes this – "If I don't like it, I'll tell him," Murray said, insisting he had just done it Tuesday – but Kingsbury said he will still "badger him constantly" to generate conversation.

"He's not going to be over-the-top, rainbows and sunshine with you," Kingsbury said. "I like that, because that's how he carries himself. He's very confident, very competitive. I like where he is at. So I don't ever see him bringing me cupcakes on game day or anything like that. He is going to be who he is."

The notion brings a smile to Murray's face, and the quarterback says "I'd say the same thing about him" when it comes to talking with his head coach. But as Murray heads into his first regular-season start, there is little question about his mentality. He's not going to monologue his way through the media or even with his coach, but his confidence is undeniable, and he insists there is no nervousness.

Murray said he really hasn't been nervous since his first varsity year as a sophomore at Allen High School in Dallas, although he could see himself getting some butterflies Saturday night, on the eve of Sunday's home game against the Lions.