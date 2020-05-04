Rashard Lawrence Following Impressive LSU Draft Pipeline To Cardinals

At the end of the 2018 season, Lawrence could have turned pro, but a conversation with Burrow while they were named MVPs of the Fiesta Bowl helped solidify his decision to return to school.

"I remember, we were at State Farm Stadium, and after we won, me and Joe were on the stage, and he was like, 'Man, you've got to come back. We've got to do this and win a championship,'" Lawrence said. "That's where it kind of started for us."

Lawrence finished 2019 with 28 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2½ sacks as the Tigers went 15-0 and won the title. He was a five-star recruit coming out of nearby Monroe, Louisiana, and while the collegiate production wasn't head-turning, Lawrence believes injuries and scheme limited his individual impact.

"When I was out there, when I was healthy, I think I was a difference-maker," Lawrence said. "It was a different scheme that we played at LSU – more of a react and attack scheme. So I wasn't asked to go out there and be Superman and make a bunch of plays all over the field, but I always did my job."

The Cardinals use a more aggressive defense, so Lawrence will have his chance to make an impact if he earns significant playing time.

"He's a mature grown man, so he's going to walk in Day One and help us win football games," Joseph said.

Lawrence plans to lean heavily on his LSU experience as he transitions to the NFL, as the SEC is often the best training ground for future professionals.

There is one thing that may not make the move as he begins his pro career: the full beard Lawrence has been rocking since he was a teenager.