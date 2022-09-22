Rashard Lawrence Takes Young Cancer Patient On Top Golf Trip

Rashard Lawrence's wife works with the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children in Scottsdale, and the disease touches the Cardnals' defensive tackle on a personal level.

When Lawrence's nephew was diagnosed with cancer in his eye, he felt the urge to help other families in similar circumstances.

Lawrence and his wife hosted a family on Monday at Top Golf for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The celebration was for Nathan, a 6-year-old he didn't previously know. Nathan was able to ring the bell to celebrate the end of his treatment two weeks ago.

Nathan sported a red Cardinals jersey and a wide smile during the outing. That was the result Lawrence hoped to see.

"We wanted to touch a family battling chemo," Lawrence said, "so we wanted to do something for him to bring him a little happiness."

Nathan's family, including his two teenage older brothers, Isaiah and Matthew, younger sister Jocelyn and younger brother Andrew, also attended the event.

Nathan posed for photos with Lawrence, Big Red, and a couple of Cardinals cheerleaders. Before everyone began to golf, Lawrence provided an autograph jersey for Nathan and a goodie bag.