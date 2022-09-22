Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Rashard Lawrence Takes Young Cancer Patient On Top Golf Trip

Cardinals defensive tackle wanted to bring 'a little happiness'

Sep 22, 2022 at 09:42 AM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (right) and his new friend Nathan, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (right) and his new friend Nathan, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Rashard Lawrence's wife works with the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children in Scottsdale, and the disease touches the Cardnals' defensive tackle on a personal level.

When Lawrence's nephew was diagnosed with cancer in his eye, he felt the urge to help other families in similar circumstances.

Lawrence and his wife hosted a family on Monday at Top Golf for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The celebration was for Nathan, a 6-year-old he didn't previously know. Nathan was able to ring the bell to celebrate the end of his treatment two weeks ago.

Nathan sported a red Cardinals jersey and a wide smile during the outing. That was the result Lawrence hoped to see.

"We wanted to touch a family battling chemo," Lawrence said, "so we wanted to do something for him to bring him a little happiness."

Nathan's family, including his two teenage older brothers, Isaiah and Matthew, younger sister Jocelyn and younger brother Andrew, also attended the event.

Nathan posed for photos with Lawrence, Big Red, and a couple of Cardinals cheerleaders. Before everyone began to golf, Lawrence provided an autograph jersey for Nathan and a goodie bag.

"Chemo is not easy," Lawrence said. "It's hard on the kid and families. To give them a happy night meant the world to me."

Related Content

news

Cardinals, Jay Glazer Lead Mental Health Work With MVP Kickoff Event

MVP (Merging Vets and Players) Association helps ex-military and players

news

A Golden Opportunity To Highlight Female Football

Linebacker, Nicole Bidwill take part in Nike Kickoff Classi

news

Red And White Practice Is A 'Sellout'

All tickets have been distributed for Saturday work

news

Cardinals Ready To Host Back Together Saturday

First open practice of training camp comes later this week

news

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2022 Training Camp Dates

Team to hold 10 open practices at State Farm Stadium; free digital tickets required

news

Cardinals, State Farm Send Students Off To Washington

Aboard team plane, essay winners ready for nation's capital

news

Cardinals, State Farm Sending Students To Washington D.C. On Team Plane

Visit to nation's capital part of state's "Civics Matters Arizona" program

news

Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals Team Up For United Food Bank Donation

Players, Albertsons/Safeway take part in 'competition' as part of event

news

Cardinals Draft Party Returns To State Farm Stadium

Great Lawn will host event presented by Arizona Ford Dealers

news

Dennis Gardeck Plays His Role At Guardian Games

Linebacker takes part in event to benefit Special Olympics

news

Violet Bidwill's Imprint Remains With Cardinals

First female NFL owner remembered during Women's History Month

Advertising