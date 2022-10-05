Receiver Roulette: Cardinals Have Hop Sighting As Wideout Room Keeps Spinning

Marquise Brown had just come back into the locker room with some food and as he walked toward his locker, DeAndre Hopkins appeared.

Hopkins is still suspended. He can't play until the Saints game Oct. 20 – two more games to sit – and he can't practice or attend meetings. But he can be at the facility to start to get acclimated, or in this case, chat with the Cardinals' other top wide receiver and share a bite of food.

That Antoine Wesley at one point joined the conversation, and that it took place a couple of yards from the empty locker of the released Andy Isabella, underscored the volatility of the position four game into the season. For an offense struggling to find some – any – consistency, the Cardinals need to settle down the wide receiver room.

"My very first college coach, his saying was, 'It's not about the x's and the o's, it's about the Jimmys and the Joes,' " coach Kliff Kingsbury said with a laugh. "You find that out quick when guys like (Hopkins), who are all-time greats are no longer a part of your offense.

"I've been proud of the way our staff and our quarterback have handled that this year, trying to find ways to win, even though it hasn't always been pretty. We haven't played great on offense, we haven't coached great on offense, but to be 2-2 with the things going on, it'll lead to positive things down the road."

The wide receiver reset for the upcoming game against the Eagles is this: Still no Hopkins. No Isabella, although he was clearly not a big part of the equation. Wesley is trending toward being activated from IR by this weekend, another tall target to potentially go with the currently day-to-day A.J. Green.