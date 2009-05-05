Remember Wendell Bryant?

Wow. Talk about a blast from the past. Perusing profootballtalk.com this morning, I come across an interview with former Cardinals defensive tackle/washout Wendell Bryant. Stunning. His name actually came up in conversation I was having with someone during minicamp, in the context that everyone hopes the same high expectations/dismal results package doesn't happen with a current defensive tackle -- Alan Branch.

Bryant was the 12th pick in the 2002 draft, and it was right about where he would have been chosen by anyone. He was one of the "Big 4" defensive tackles available, with Ryan Sims, John Henderson and Albert Haynesworth. The latter two were good. Sims and Bryant, not so much. Bryant admits he had a "bad atttitude" with the Cardinals, something that was easy to see. It didn't help that he missed all of training camp as a rookie because he couldn't come to contract terms with the team.