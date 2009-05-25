Remembering on Memorial Day

Having an extra day to decompress away from work – it's been pretty non-stop, given the Super Bowl, since training camp last year – is always nice (sorry I haven't been filling up the blog, but I actually have a life away from the Cards). Before we get back to OTAs tomorrow and more work on the field, I wanted to take a moment to say something on Memorial Day. A great day off, for sure, but also important as a time to remember. Almost everyone is connected to someone in the military . My late grandmother was one of the first women Marines for our country, and if you are reading this blog, you almost certainly feel linked to Pat Tillman. Tillman is one of the famous soldiers, not like my grandmother, for instance, or the father of Cardinals fan Jerry Jones, a World War II vet named Chester.